UN Security Council extends cross-border aid to Syria

The 15-member council unanimously adopted a last-minute compromise resolution that allows for the expansion of the cross-border operation.

The UN Security Council has agreed to expand a cross-border aid operation into Syria from Turkey that guarantees UN aid access to millions of Syrians for 12 months.

The council reached an agreement to expand the activity to the only border post through which humanitarian aid reaches the rebel-held region of northwest Syria after Russia agreed to a compromise in last-minute talks with the United States.

“Parents can sleep tonight knowing that for the next 12 months their children will be fed. The humanitarian deal we have reached here will literally save lives, ”US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.

The board’s mandate for the long-term aid operation was due to expire the Saturday. After failing to engage in weeks of discussion on a resolution drafted by Ireland and Norway, Syrian ally Russia on Thursday proposed a six-month renewal.

Following negotiations between Thomas-Greenfield and Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia on Friday morning, the 15-member council unanimously adopted a compromise resolution that calls for a UN report on access aid to Syria in six months, but which diplomats say does not require another vote in January to further expand the cross-border operation.

US President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Poutine and “the leaders praised the joint work of their respective teams,” said a White House statement.

Elsewhere, Nebenzia called the vote on the resolution, put forward by both the US and Russia, a “historic moment”.

“For the first time, Russia and the United States not only managed to reach an agreement, but they also presented a common text supported by all members of the council,” he said.

“We hope this scenario represents a turning point that will benefit not only Syria, but the entire Middle East region and the world. “

Syrians carry their belongings as they return to Syria at the Syrian-Turkish border post of Bab al-Hawa in Idlib province [File: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters]

Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar, in a report from the Bab al-Hawa crossing point on the Turkish-Syrian border, said that although this is a positive achievement, the resolution does not represent a solution. long-term.

“A third of the population of this small place [northwest Syria] depends on UN aid distributions, and yesterday we were in the refugee camps and [we] could see that the situation was so serious, children, women with very limited access to water, food, electricity and medical care, ”Serdar said.

“On top of that, there are continued attacks by Russians and regime forces on these populated areas… In that sense, the 12-month extension of the UN Cross-Border Aid Mechanism will certainly bring relief to the agents of the United Nations. local health and patients, but it is far from a permanent solution to the health crisis and the humanitarian crisis in this war-torn region, ”he added.

Biden spoke about the importance of the cross-border aid operation with Putin in June. The Biden administration then warned that any future cooperation with Russia on Syria would be at risk if cross-border aid deliveries were halted.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the Security Council to renew the cross-border aid operation for another year, warning that failure to do so would be devastating for millions of people.

The council first authorized a cross-border aid operation in Syria in 2014 in four points. Last year he reduced that to a point of Turkey in a rebel-controlled area in Syria due to Russian and Chinese opposition to the renewal of the four.

Russia said the aid operation was outdated and violated Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In a blow to the United States and others, Russia and China have also blamed unilateral sanctions for part of Syria’s fate.