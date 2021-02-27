World
UN Security Council calls for ceasefire to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations – Times of India
NEW YORK: The UN Security Council On Friday, unanimously adopted a resolution calling on all member states to support a “sustained humanitarian pause” in local conflicts, in order to allow vaccination against Covid-19.
Resolution 2656, adopted unanimously by the 15 members of the board, will allow the vaccines, which COVAX began distributing on February 24, to reach people living in conflict zones.
The resolution calls on all UN member states to fund the COVAX initiative to help developing countries access coronavirus vaccines; cooperate to overcome logistical obstacles to equitable access, including the inclusion of vulnerable groups such as refugees in national immunization programs; and to support local ceasefires so that coronavirus vaccinations can effectively take place in conflict areas.
Ceasefires have been used to immunize vulnerable communities in the past. In 2001, a two-day hiatus from fighting in Afghanistan enabled 35,000 health workers and volunteers to immunize 5.7 million children under five against polio.
The first deliveries of COVAX vaccines took place on February 24, with 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arriving in Ghana.
Briefing of journalists thereafter, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus argued that more could be done.
While welcoming the landmark resolution and supporting the importance of vaccine equity, he said “concrete steps should be taken” to relinquish intellectual property rights to increase vaccine production. “and get rid of this virus as soon as possible”.
“The virus has taken the whole world hostage,” Tedros said. “The UN Security Council can do it if there is political will.”
