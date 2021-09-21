UN Secretary-General calls on rich countries for vaccine “selfishness”

NEW YORK – Rich countries ‘get an F in ethics’ because of the uneven distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus pandemic, drawing a sharp rebuke from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“A richer majority of the world has been vaccinated,” Guterres told the UN General Assembly in a address. “Over 90% of Africans are still waiting for their first dose. It is a moral indictment against the state of our world.

This reprimand appeared to be aimed at Western powers, such as the United States and European countries in particular, where vaccines have been widely available for months. International observers are lowering their forecasts of how many vaccines will be available in Africa by the end of the year. This disparity has contributed to debates over whether it is prudent and fair to approve booster shots in wealthy countries when much of the developing world is still unvaccinated.

“On the one hand, we are seeing vaccines being developed in record time – a victory for science and human ingenuity,” Guterres told the United Nations General Assembly in a speech on Tuesday. “On the other hand, we see this triumph undone by the tragedy of lack of political will, selfishness and mistrust.”

Biden made explicit his plan to “make sure Americans are taken care of first” in terms of access to vaccines, drawing criticism from observers who have heard echo of the much maligned “America First” approach. former President Donald Trump on foreign policy. And one plan to finance production vaccines in India for overseas distribution a hesitated due to the emergence of the delta variant, which guest in New Delhi to restrict the export of vaccines.

“Already, the United States has spent more than $ 15 billion on… the global response to COVID,” Biden told the United Nations General Assembly in his own speech on Tuesday. “We have shipped over 160 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries. This includes 130 million doses from our own supply and the first installments of the half-billion doses of Pfizer vaccine that we purchased for donate through COVAX. “

International vaccine shipments to African countries accelerated in August, but the COVAX initiative downgraded its projections for total vaccine shipments this year – from 620 million doses of vaccine for 2021 to 470 million.

“It’s obscenity,” Guterres said. “We passed the science test. But we get an F in ethics.”

