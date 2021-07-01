UN school food shipments arrive in Venezuela

MARACAIBO, Venezuela (AP) – The United Nations food aid agency announced Thursday that its first deliveries of supplies for vulnerable Venezuelan schoolchildren have arrived in the struggling South American country.

The World Food Program will begin operations in Venezuela by providing children with take-out packages including rice, lentils, salt and vegetable oil. The agency reached an agreement earlier this year with the government of President Nicolas Maduro that allows it to provide school meals, although classrooms are currently closed.

The agency said it would prioritize children under 6 in communities with the highest prevalence of food insecurity and aims to deliver 42,000 packages in the first month. Food supplies were kept at a logistics center in the northwestern town of Maracaibo, about 700 km west of the capital, Caracas.

Under the agreement signed in April, the agency plans to gradually expand programs to reach 1.5 million children by the end of the 2022-2023 school year, up from 185,000 children this year.

The agency will provide school meals, invest in the renovation of school canteens and train staff in food safety standards.

Venezuela is grappling with soaring food prices amid hyperinflation, making it difficult for families to purchase nutritious meals.

The Rome-based agency estimated that one in three Venezuelans struggle to consume enough calories per day.