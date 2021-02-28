UN says 15 migrants to Europe die at sea off Libya

CAIRO (AP) – At least 15 Africans drowned when their boat capsized off Libya on Sunday, a UN spokeswoman said, the second shipwreck involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe in just over a week.

Safa Msehli, spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration, said the dead were on an inflatable boat carrying at least 110 migrants, who boarded Friday from the Libyan coastal town of Zawiya.

The boat began to sink early on Sunday and the Libyan coast guard managed to rescue at least 95 migrants, including six women and two children, she said.

Msehli said many survivors suffered burns from engine fuel and hypothermia, with some being taken to hospital.

“It is an added tragedy that in most cases there is very little research to recover the bodies. The sight of bodies washed ashore later has unfortunately become all too familiar, ”she added.

Sunday’s sinking was the last along the central Mediterranean migration route. At least 41 migrants were reported dead last week, part of a group of around 120 migrants on a rubber dinghy that left the North African country on February 18.

Libya has become the main transit point for African and Arab migrants hoping to reach Europe, after the North African country plunged into a bloody civil war following a NATO-backed uprising that overthrew and killed longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Smugglers often embark desperate families in ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and sink along the perilous central Mediterranean route. In recent years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Europe alone or after being rescued at sea.

Thousands of people drowned along the way. Others have been intercepted and sent back to Libya to be left at the mercy of armed groups or confined to squalid detention centers that lack adequate food and water, rights groups say.