UN rights panel presses Sudan for coup

GENEVA – The United Nations supreme human rights body on Friday decided to appoint an independent expert to monitor and report abuses in Sudan since the military takeover less than two weeks ago, stepping up international pressure on leaders of Africa’s third largest country to restore civilians to rule.

At an emergency session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, countries from all regions condemned the coup d’etat of 25 October, the use of lethal force by the Sudanese army against pro-democracy demonstrators and the enforced disappearance from secret places of ministers, politicians, lawyers and activists. They demanded their immediate release and the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was detained by the military.

The takeover by the Sudanese army threatened to upset a fragile transition to democracy in the country – the largest on the African continent behind Algeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo – just as it emerged from decades of autocratic rule and isolation.

The coup followed a difficult power-sharing deal with civilian leaders that was negotiated after popular 2019 uprising that toppled longtime Sudanese dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who has been wanted for years for genocide by the International Criminal Court.