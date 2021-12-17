UN rights office urges Viet Nam to release jailed activists

In three days, prominent human rights defenders Trinh Ba Phoung, Nguyen Thi Tam, Do Nam Trung and freelance author Pham Doan Trang were sentenced to ten years in prison and five years probation.

Silence and intimidation

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said OHCHR has been “deeply troubled “ by the harsh condemnation of human rights and land rights defenders, who have been indicted under Articles 88 and 117 of the Vietnamese Penal Code.

Meanwhile, journalist Le Trong Hung, who had announced his intention to run for political office as an independent, is due to stand trial on December 31 on similar charges.

“We urge the Vietnamese authorities to immediately release all these people as well as the many others arbitrarily detained for having exercised their right to freedom of opinion and expression,” Ms. Shamdasani said, speaking in Geneva.

The five were arrested in 2020 and 2021, and OHCHR said the charges against them appeared to be part of a campaign to silence and intimidate human rights defenders.

“Chilling effect”

“All of the cases follow similar disturbing patterns which raise serious issues regarding the presumption of innocence, the legality of their detention and the fairness of their trial.” Ms. Shamdasani told reporters.

“There is prolonged incommunicado pre-trial detention, prosecutions under the loosely worded offense of ‘spreading anti-state propaganda’, denial of access to a lawyer, and closed-door trials that do not follow legal guidelines. international fair trial standards.

The UN human rights office has urged the Vietnamese government to repeal all legal provisions that violate fundamental freedoms.

“Cases like this contribute to a climate of self-censorship in the country and have a crippling effect on media freedom,” Ms. Shamdasani said. “They also prevent people from exercising their fundamental rights and engaging in public debate on issues of importance.”

Harsh sentences

Mr. Trinh and Ms. Nguyen, both land rights activists, were sentenced Wednesday by a court in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, according to media reports.

Mr. Trinh was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of probation, while Ms. Nguyen will spend six years in prison, followed by three years of probation.

A court in northern Viet Nam on Thursday sentenced Mr. Do to ten years in prison and four years probation. He was found guilty of criticizing the government on social media, according to the press.

Ms Pham, a journalist, was jailed for nine years after being sentenced by a Hanoi court on Tuesday.

OHCHR said Mr. Le had been detained since March, without access to a lawyer and without being allowed to meet with his family.