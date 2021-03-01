UN rights experts call for international investigation into Navalny poisoning

Agnes Callamard and Irene Khan say the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was supposed to send a “ grim warning ” to quell dissent.

United Nations human rights experts have called for an international investigation into the poisoning of prominent Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny and demanded his “immediate release” from a Russian penal colony.

Agnes Callamard, the United Nations foremost expert on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, and Irene Khan, expert on freedom of opinion and expression, appealed declaration Monday.

They said the poisoning of Navalny last year was part of a trend of unlawful killings and attempted murder of critics at home and abroad, intended to send a “sinister warning” to quell dissent . They added that the evidence to date indicated “the very likely involvement” of Russian government officials.

Navalny, 44, fell ill in Siberia in August and was flown to Germany, which says he found evidence he had been poisoned with Novichok, a banned nerve agent. Russia denies any role in his illness and claims to have seen no evidence of his poisoning.

After recovering for five months in Germany, Navalny returned to Russia in January. He was immediately arrested on arrival at Moscow airport and later sentenced to two and a half years in prison for parole violations while leaving the country for medical treatment.

Navalny dismissed the case against him as fabricated.

‘International survey’

Experts recalled that toxicology tests conducted in Germany, France, Sweden and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had revealed that Navalny had been poisoned by a “new form of the nerve agent. Novichok ”of the type initially developed by the former Soviet Union and later by Russia.

They said the substance could “only be found within and among state actors,” which violates Russia’s commitment under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

In view of the inadequate response by national authorities, the use of banned chemical weapons and the apparent pattern of targeted assassination attempts, we believe that an international investigation is urgently needed in order to establish the facts and to clarify all the circumstances of the poisoning of Mr. Navalny ”, they declared.

Callamard and Khan also released the text of a December 30 letter to Russian authorities, informing Moscow that they were investigating the poisoning.

The letter said if the allegations were confirmed Russian officials could face criminal charges “both for participating in or ordering an attempted murder or for failing to ensure that subordinates did not engage in these actions. “.

Navalny had been held in a maximum security prison in Moscow, but last week was transferred elsewhere, according to the RIA Novosti news agency. The report, citing the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, does not specify where he was transferred.

His arrest sparked a wave of protests, drawing tens of thousands of people to the streets of Russia.

Authorities detained around 11,000 people, many of whom were fined or jail terms ranging from seven to 15 days.

His detention has also raised political tensions between Moscow and Western countries, which are preparing additional sanctions against Russian officials.