UN Rights Council orders international investigation into Ethiopia abuses

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to launch an international investigation into the abuses in Ethiopia, despite protests in Addis Ababa, amid warnings of looming widespread violence.

On Friday, the 47-member council voted with 21 for, 15 against and 11 abstentions to order the establishment of an “international human rights commission on Ethiopia” to investigate a wide range of violations and alleged abuses by all parties.

Speaking in the largely virtual one-day session, Nada al-Nashif, deputy head of rights, noted The UN continued to receive “credible reports” that all parties to the brutal 13-month conflict were committing serious human rights violations amid the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Al-Nashif warned that the risk in Ethiopia “of increasing hatred, violence and discrimination is very high”, which could lead to “widespread violence, [with] major implications, not only for millions of people in Ethiopia, but also across the region ”.

Previously, the Ethiopian government criticized the decision to hold the special session and urged countries to vote against the draft text.

“We call on all members of the Council to … stand up against short-sighted interests and reject the politicization of human rights by rejecting this resolution,” Ambassador Zembe Kebede said, accusing the Geneva-based body of ‘to have been “hijacked” and used as “an instrument of political pressure”.

“My government will not cooperate with any mechanism that may be imposed on it because it is… a deliberate destabilization effort.

Nearly 10 million people in northern Ethiopia face severe food insecurity and at least two million have been forced to flee their homes.

Aid workers have little access and face hostility.

The Ethiopian government has sought to restrict reporting on the war and has arrested some journalists.

Between 5,000 and 7,000 people swept away by Ethiopia’s new state of emergency remain in prison, most of them Tigrayans, al-Nashif said.

“Many are being held incommunicado or in unknown locations. This amounts to enforced disappearance and a very serious alarm. “

The Ethiopian ambassador said the Ethiopian government has set up an “inter-ministerial working group” in response to the human rights report released last month, and has started working.

A joint investigation by the UN rights office and the Ethiopian human rights commission warned last month that possible war crimes and crimes against humanity had been committed by all sides during the conflict from Tigray.

Ethiopia’s government-created Human Rights Commission acknowledged in a statement this week that there was “added value” in encouraging the continuation of the joint investigation, but said the establishment of a new body “is repetitive, counterproductive to ongoing implementation processes, and in addition delays reparation for victims and survivors.”