UN rights chief talks about ‘need’ to assess rights in Xinjiang

GENEVA (AP) – The UN human rights chief on Friday spoke of the need for an “independent and comprehensive assessment” of the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang region, while stressing that activists, Lawyers and rights defenders face unfair charges, detentions and trials in China.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said her office was working to find “mutually acceptable parameters” for her to visit China, including Xinjiang. Efforts to organize such a visit for the Commissioner for Human Rights before she takes office in September 2018.

Bachelet discussed China while presenting to the UN Human Rights Council his regular update on the human rights situation in the world, this time involving some fifty countries.

Bachelet credited China’s progress in curbing COVID-19, but said that “basic rights and civil liberties continue to be restricted in the name of national security and the response to COVID-19.” She said more than 600 people were under investigation for participating in protests in Hong Kong.

Concerns about detention centers – what China calls training centers – for Muslim Uyghurs and others in Xinjiang have raised human rights concerns for many months, and Bachelet’s office and Chinese authorities have failed. have so far failed to organize a visit for her to the region.

“In the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, information that is in the public domain indicates the need for an independent and comprehensive assessment of the human rights situation,” Bachelet said, adding that his office was reviewing detention reports. arbitrariness, mistreatment and violence in institutions, among other rights issues.

Human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said talks were continuing for a “preparatory technical mission” that could pave the way for Bachelet’s visit to China. Shamdasani said such a mission was necessary before a visit from Bachelet “to ensure meaningful access.”

Bachelet’s speech cut across a range of rights concerns and issues, including “the growing expansion of the definition of ‘foreign agent'” in Russia; a “severe contraction of civic space” in several countries in Southeast Asia; “Excessive use of force” against protesters in some South American countries, and “charges of sedition against journalists and activists” in India for reporting or commenting on protests by farmers in that country.

She noted that several European governments have limited the work of groups defending migrants’ rights and cited around 50 cases opened in Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands and Spain over the past five years involving humanitarian search and rescue missions in the Mediterranean Sea. .

The comments were distinct from other Bachelet speeches and the council’s discussions of “major country situations” involving places that included Belarus, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Venezuela.

Overall, Bachelet warned of the impact of COVID-19 on human rights.

“Today, in all parts of the world, people are being left behind – or pushed even further – as the coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate,” she said.