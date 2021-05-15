UN rights chief calls for tension in Gaza to be reduced

BERLIN: The The United Nations ‘The human rights chief urges everyone in what has turned into a battle between Israel and Gaza activist Hamas leaders to reduce tensions and wrongdoing on both sides.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement released Saturday in Geneva that “rather than seeking to calm tensions, the inflammatory rhetoric from leaders of all stripes appears to seek to excite tensions rather than calm them. ”

Bachelet’s statement was released on Saturday, shortly before an Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building Gaza City which housed the offices of Associated press and other media.

In the statement, Bachelet “warned that the firing of large numbers of indiscriminate rockets by Palestinian armed groups at Israel, including densely populated areas, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, amounted to war crimes.”

There are also concerns that some Israeli army attacks in Gaza “have targeted civilian objects which, under international humanitarian law, do not qualify as military targets.”

He added that “failure to respect the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution in the conduct of military operations constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law and may constitute war crimes”.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail