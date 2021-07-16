UN rights chief calls for speedy release of protesters detained in Cuba

The massive protests began on Sunday and are the largest in decades, with thousands taking to the streets of the Caribbean island nation to demand the lifting of economic measures that have restricted access to basic commodities, including food, medicine and COVID-19[female[feminine vaccines.

More than 100 people have been arrested, according to media reports.

Use of excessive force

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was very concerned about the alleged use of excessive force against protesters and the high number of arrests.

“It is particularly worrying that these are people allegedly held incommunicado and people whose whereabouts are not known. All those detained for having exercised their rights must be promptly released, ”she said. mentionned.

Ms. Bachelet also deplored the death of one person during protests in the capital, Havana. She stressed the importance of conducting “an independent, transparent and effective investigation” into the incident, and that those responsible are held accountable.

Respond to grievances, lift sanctions

“I urge the government to respond to the grievances of the demonstrators through dialogue, and to fully respect and protect the rights of all individuals to peaceful assembly and to freedom of opinion and expression,” she said. declared.

The High Commissioner also urged the authorities to fully restore access to the internet and social media. She reiterated her call for the lifting of sectoral sanctions, which have had a negative impact on human rights, including the right to health.