UN rights chief calls for “de-escalation” of Polish-Belarusian crisis

Michelle Bachelet calls on Warsaw and Minsk to resolve the “intolerable situation” at the common border, where hundreds of people are stranded in freezing conditions.

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Belarus and Poland to defuse the “intolerable” migrant crisis at their shared border and said those stranded at the border should not spend another night without shelter in freezing temperatures.

Bachelet’s remarks on Wednesday came after Warsaw said it moved thousands more troops to the border after hundreds tried overnight move from Belarus to Poland.

Minsk accused Polish security forces of illegally pushing asylum seekers back to Belarus.

Hundreds of people are currently camping along the border, a fraction of the estimated 4,000 migrants and refugees have gathered in areas near the border, including nearby forests.

“I urge the states concerned to take immediate action to defuse and resolve this intolerable situation in accordance with their obligations under international human rights law and refugee law,” Bachelet said in a statement.

“These hundreds of men, women and children should not be forced to spend another night in the freezing weather without shelter, food, water and adequate medical care,” she said. “Under international law, no one should ever be prevented from seeking protection, and individual attention should be given to their protection needs. “

Bachelet called for aid workers, lawyers and journalists to access stranded people.

She said actions by both Warsaw and Minsk “including the increased deployment of troops – and the inflammatory rhetoric that accompanied it” had increased the vulnerability and risks faced by migrants.

“Manifestation of State Terrorism”

Poland and other EU member states accuse Belarus of encouraging migrants and refugees to attempt to cross the common border in revenge for Western sanctions imposed on Minsk following disputed August 2020 elections who gave longtime President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term.

The bloc’s 27 ambassadors are expected to agree on Wednesday that the growing number of people flying to Belarus to reach the EU border amounts to a Lukashenko “hybrid war” – a legal basis for new sanctions that have reportedly targeted dozens of Belarusian individuals and entities.

European Council President Charles Michel said the bloc must act with “solidarity” in the face of the border crisis during his visit to Warsaw on Wednesday.

“We are facing a hybrid, brutal, violent and outrageous attack, and we can only respond with firmness and unity, in accordance with our core values,” he told reporters at a press conference joint with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who described the current situation as a “manifestation of state terrorism”.

Minsk, which is backed by Russia, denies designing the migrant crisis and instead blames European powers and the United States for the plight of those stranded.

Moscow blamed the EU for the situation and denounced Western plans for additional sanctions against Belarus, a country it sees as a strategic buffer against NATO, as unacceptable.

Russia has sent two nuclear-capable strategic bombers to patrol Belarusian airspace as a sign of support for its ally.