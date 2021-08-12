UN reports “significant progress” towards elections in Somalia

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN special envoy for Somalia reported “significant progress” on Thursday in implementing an agreement between the federal government and states in the region to hold national elections long delayed, but said further efforts were needed to provide electoral security in light of the continuing threat from extremist group al-Shabab.

James Swan told the UN Security Council that following the May 27 deal, Prime Minister Husein Roble “has shown strong leadership and initiative to move the process forward.” and held regular meetings with leaders of states in the region on key issues.

There had been increasing pressure on Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed after elections scheduled for February 8 failed due to lack of agreement on how the vote should proceed. Two regional states said they would not participate without a deal.

Talks between the federal government and regional leaders that began in March collapsed in early April. At the president’s request, the lower house of parliament then passed a special law that extended the tenure of current mandate holders by two years and abandoned a September 17, 2020 deal on indirect elections, reverting instead to a nobody, one person. voting template.

These decisions sparked widespread opposition, leading to the mobilization of militias, revealing divisions within the Somali security forces and leading to violent clashes on April 25.

After the clashes, President Mohamed on May 1 called on the lower house of parliament to reverse its actions, including the extension of his term by two years.

He called on lawmakers to support the deal the federal government reached with regional states on September 17 on how to vote, and he called on Prime Minister Roble to lead election preparations and action. associated security. This led to the May 27 agreement to hold indirect elections this year.

Swan told the council that “after a prolonged period of uncertainty and heightened tensions, the long-awaited elections in Somalia are now advancing, albeit a little late.”

The story continues

“Ensuring that this process continues to progress, that it is inclusive and credible, will require constant efforts on the part of all parties concerned and continued leadership on the part of the signatories of the May 27 agreement,” said he declared.

Swan said federal and state election management bodies have been put in place and elections for seats in the upper house of parliament have started in four states. Meetings were held to prepare for the elections in Gedo, and the prime minister appointed an advocacy committee to achieve the 30% quota for women in the 2021 federal elections, he said.

The UN special representative said he was “particularly concerned that if strong measures are not put in place now, the quota for women may not be met.”

Three decades of chaos, from warlords to al-Qaida al-Shabab affiliate and the emergence of an Islamic State-linked group, have torn apart the country which, only in recent years, had started to find its place.

Swan said “preparations for election security are essential” due to “al-Shabab terrorist attacks and insurgent operations, including surrounding communities, particularly in Southwestern state. “.

So far this year, he said, the UN political mission in Somalia has recorded reports of 321 civilians killed, mostly attributed to al-Shabab.

“There is also an alarming increase in recorded sexual violence and violations against children and these remain a priority area of ​​concern for the United Nations,” Swan said.

Ambassador Francisco Madeira, the African Union President’s Special Representative for Somalia, told Council in a video briefing that the AU “remains committed to helping build the capacity of Somali security institutions” that it considers as “the only way for Somalia to take control of the security of its own country.”