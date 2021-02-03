UN Report: Widespread Torture of Detainees in Afghan Prisons

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Almost a third of all detainees held in Afghan detention centers say they have suffered some form of torture or ill-treatment, a new UN report said on Wednesday.

According to the “Torture Report”, more than half of the allegations come from southern Kandahar province, in the heart of the Taliban. The United Nations has expressed serious concerns about these allegations, including allegations of “enforced disappearances”.

For the report, jointly conducted by the United Nations mission in Afghanistan and the United Nations Human Rights Office, UN officials interviewed a total of 656 detainees, held in 63 government facilities across the country. , between January 2019 and March 2020.

The alleged tortures included beatings, suffocation and electric shocks. The UN says 30% of those polled provided “credible and reliable” accounts of abuse and ill-treatment.

Afghan officials did not immediately respond to calls from The Associated Press for comment on the UN report. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, UN visits to detention centers were suspended last March.

The US-backed Afghan government holds thousands of detainees, many of whom have been captured in the ongoing war with the Taliban, who are mostly of Pashtun descent.

The Taliban have stepped up their offensive, making major gains in recent years and now effectively control half the country. In addition, widespread corruption and mistrust of the government have undermined efforts to combat the Taliban.

The insurgents, meanwhile, demanded the release of a thousand other Taliban prisoners, as part of an agreement signed last year between the Taliban and the US government, which allowed the release of 5,000 insurgents. The US-Taliban deal aims to end the decades-long war and facilitate the withdrawal of US and international troops from Afghanistan. The Biden administration has announced its intention to review the US-Taliban deal.

The report states that 30.3% of detainees reported acts of torture or ill-treatment, up from 31.9% in the previous period, from 2017 to 2018.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable,” said Deborah Lyons, the UN special representative for Afghanistan. “It would build confidence in the rule of law and could be a factor contributing to peace,” Lyons said.

“Torture can never be justified. This has lasting consequences for the victims, their families and society, ”she added.

In Kandahar, 57.7% of inmates held in a police facility reported abuse. Almost 50% of all prisoners held by Afghan forces say they have been asked to sign or print a document without knowing its contents, according to the report.

The UN mission does not have access to Taliban detention centers or those of other anti-government elements. The report only includes charges of prisoners in Afghan government detention centers.