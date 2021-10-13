UN report: North Koreans risk starving to death following severe COVID restrictions in country

North Korea faces a growing food crisis that exposes children and the elderly to starvation, a UN investigator said in a statement. report out Wednesday.

Driving the news: Prolonged and strict measures implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 have worsened conditions in the isolated Asian country and resulted in “serious economic hardship,” according to the report.

North Korea has applied aggressive measures, including large-scale border closures and restrictions on imports of non-essential goods, the report said.

Over 40% of the population was already “food insecure” before the pandemic, and a large majority of these people suffered from malnutrition.

What they say : “COVID-19 restrictions and the government’s vigilance against the pandemic have helped avert a possible health crisis,” the report said.

“At the same time, the prolonged isolation and border closures have resulted in food and other health problems and severe economic hardship for many people across the country,” he added.

