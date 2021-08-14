UN refugee agency warns of escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

The United Nations refugee agency is Warning of a spiraling humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as the Taliban prepare to take over the state.

Driving the news: “The United Nations Assistance Mission has warned that without a significant de-escalation in violence, Afghanistan is on track to record the highest number of documented civilian casualties in a single year since UN records have started “, according to at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

UNHCR said women and girls could bear the brunt of the violence, as they make up about 80% of the nearly 250,000 Afghans forced to flee since the end of May.

“It’s a staggering statistic”, spokesperson Shabia Mantoo Recount journalists at the United Nations in Geneva. “We need to sound the alarm bells about the disproportionate price they are paying for what is happening on the ground.”

Nearly 400,000 Afghans have left their homes since the start of the year, according to the agency.

What they say : “UNHCR calls on countries neighboring Afghanistan to keep their borders open in light of the intensifying crisis in Afghanistan, “the agency wrote.

Inventory: The Taliban have captured more than half of Afghan provincial capitals last week as the insurgent flash offensive shows no sign of abating.

Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, the country’s second largest province, fell to the Taliban on Saturday.

The Biden administration braces for the fall of Kabul and a withdrawal of all US diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, Jonathan Swan and Glen Johnson of Axios report.

