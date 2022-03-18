World

UN refugee agency says fewer Ukrainians fleeing – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 8 Less than a minute

GENEVA: A United Nations refugee agency official said on Friday that daily crossings by people fleeing violence in Ukraine have slowed in recent days, saying warmer weather might be a factor.
“We have seen a slowdown, a general slowdown,” said Matthew Saltmarsh via video link from poland, adding that warmer weather might be a factor. However, he warned that any escalation of violence in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv might cause crossings to rise again.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 8 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Dont Risk our Multi-Billion Dollar Pension Fund in Wall Street, Warn UN Staffers

29 mins ago

Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin

2 hours ago

What do Russians think about the war? We asked five young people

4 hours ago

Taliban welcomes UN’s continued Afghanistan presence – Times of India

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button