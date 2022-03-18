World
UN refugee agency says fewer Ukrainians fleeing – Times of India
GENEVA: A United Nations refugee agency official said on Friday that daily crossings by people fleeing violence in Ukraine have slowed in recent days, saying warmer weather might be a factor.
“We have seen a slowdown, a general slowdown,” said Matthew Saltmarsh via video link from poland, adding that warmer weather might be a factor. However, he warned that any escalation of violence in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv might cause crossings to rise again.
