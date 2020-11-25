UN reflects on US proposal to streamline and extend aid exemptions to North Korea

By Michelle Nichols

NEW YORK, Nov. 25 (Reuters) – A United Nations Security Council sanctions committee examines a US proposal to streamline and extend UN sanctions exemptions against North Korea for humanitarian aid groups working in this isolated Asian state.

Updates to an implementation assistance note – first released in August 2018 – will be approved by North Korea’s 15-member sanctions committee on Friday, if it is not. there are no objections, diplomats said. The committee works by consensus.

North Korea has been subject to UN Security Council sanctions since 2006 for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The Council has regularly stepped up sanctions with the aim of cutting funding for these programs.

“The US proposal allows aid organizations to speed up requests for waivers for urgent humanitarian aid, such as aid to respond to pandemics or natural disasters,” a Security Council diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The diplomat said the measure also lengthens the exemption period and requires the committee to deal with urgent requests within an accelerated time frame.

Although the UN sanctions are not aimed at harming North Korean civilians, “there is little doubt, however, they have had negative effects, although this is difficult to separate from other external and internal factors.” , UN sanctions observers reported to the Council in August.

The coronavirus pandemic, the border closure with China and the recent typhoons have increased the pressure on a North Korean economy already hit by international sanctions.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a rare tearful confession in a speech during a military parade that he had failed to cope with economic hardships.

Last month, an independent UN human rights investigator called for a relaxation of sanctions against North Korea as they could exacerbate problems with the coronavirus lockdown. Russia and China had also suggested that sanctions be relaxed for humanitarian purposes, but Western countries said it was too early.

Kim and US President Donald Trump have met three times since 2018, but have failed to advance US calls for Pyongyang to renounce its nuclear weapons and North Korea’s demands for an end to the sanctions. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)