UN ready to promote ‘win-win solution’ for Blue Nile dam project

The UN special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, said recent negotiations within the framework of the African Union (AU) had made little progress.

The parties were unable to agree on a framework of engagement to resolve outstanding issues, which include a dispute resolution mechanism as well as dam management during a prolonged drought.

“The United Nations remains available to promote a win-win solution by helping Member States to manage this complex issue, where genuine political will, compromise and good neighborliness are essential,” he said.

Rising tensions

The GERD dispute dates back to April 2011, when Ethiopia began building the Blue Nile Dam, which was to be the largest hydropower project in Africa.

When completed, it will store 74 billion cubic meters of water and produce more than 5,000 megawatts of electricity.

Construction is nearing completion and last year the reservoir behind the dam began filling for the first time. Ethiopia announced this week that it has started to fill up again.

Egypt and Sudan opposed, saying any new infill should take place within the context of an agreed framework.

While shared water resources have been the cause of contention, they can also be the basis for cooperation, the head of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Inger Andersen, told the ambassadors.

“At this point, and with the increase of other sources of regional tension, we must recognize that overcoming the remaining differences between the parties will require careful and careful work, supported by the relevant technical and legal experts and with the determination of the three States to arrive at a cooperative solution, in the pursuit of a sustainable development for all in the spirit of “one river, one people, one vision”, ”she declared.

Agreement possible

Ms. Andersen stressed that an agreement on the dam can and must be reached, while stressing the will of the UN to support countries, and the African Union, to reach an agreement beneficial to all parties.

Cooperation between the three countries has never been greater as demand for water increases, she added, due to factors such as population growth, urbanization and industrialization. At the same time, they also face the threat of increased flooding and more intense droughts, due to climate change.

“It is therefore imperative that the parties work together to manage these interconnected challenges,” she said. “To reach an optimal agreement, trust, transparency and open engagement will be essential. “