UN ready for breakaway nations but pace remains slow

The national flag of South Sudan (center) flies at UN Headquarters after its admission as the 193rd Member State. Credit: UN / E. Schneider

Jul 05 (IPS) – When the United Nations renovated their building at a cost of more than $ 2.1 billion, as part of a seven-year renovation project in 2014, the number of seats in the hall The General Assembly grew from 193 to 204, mainly in anticipation of at least 11 new member states joining the world organization sooner or later.

But the pace of new member states joining the UN, mostly from half a dozen breakaway regions dominated by breakaway movements, has remained slow.

East Timor, described as the first new sovereign state of the 21st century, separated from Indonesia and joined the UN in May 2002.

The UN has played an important role in supporting the democratic process in the country, now known as Timor-Leste. The United Nations Transitional Administration in East Timor (ATNUTO) was deployed from 1992 to 2002 to administer the territory, exercise legislative and executive authority during the transition, and support capacity building for self-reliance.

Meanwhile, the Republic of South Sudan (population 11.3 million), which seceded from Sudan, was the last of the 193 UN member states to join the world organization in July 2011.

But at least one potential member state – Kosovo – knocked on the door trying to apply for admission without success, mainly due to opposition from one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) .

The relatively new member states of the UN, from the 1960s onwards, included Singapore (1965), Bangladesh (1971) and six republics, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Serbia. Slovenia, resulting from the break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Still, if political fantasies come true, a list of new UN member states could include potential breakaway regions, including Kurdistan, Western Sahara, Chechnya, Abkhazia, Catalonia, Scotland and Palestine. , without forgetting Tibet and Taiwan whose membership will be cut down by China. , permanent member of the Security Council with veto power.

But currently, the most likely candidate is Tigray who is heading for an independent state after nearly eight months of fighting against Ethiopian military forces, described as one of the most powerful in Africa, this time backed by Eritrea. .

If that happened, Ethiopia would have generated two breakaway states: first Eritrea, which became independent from Ethiopia in 1993, and now Tigray, with a population of 7.1 million.

The Tigray Independence Party (TIP) has long campaigned for the secession of Ethiopia which it has described as an “empire”.

Debretsion Gebremichael, the leader of Tigray, was quoted by The New York Times as saying, “Even if the conflict ends soon, the future of Tigray, as part of Ethiopia, is uncertain”.

In the July 4 Times report, Gebremichael said: “Confidence has completely broken down. If they don’t want us, why would we stay? “. However, he added, nothing has been decided because “it depends on the politics at the center”.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN, told reporters on July 2 that the Security Council had held six closed-door meetings “and the situation in Tigray has not improved.”

She said last week’s public meeting was the first opportunity to show that African lives matter as much as other lives in the world.

“But an open meeting is not enough,” she said, stressing that “what we need to see is action on the ground”.

“We need to see a permanent ceasefire; that all parties agree to. We need to see the Eritrean troops return to their own border. We need to see unhindered access for aid workers. “We have to see the responsibility for the atrocities that have been committed. ”

“And at this moment, I just want to reiterate our sympathy for the many loss of life, including for the MSF (Doctors Without Borders) staff who were killed recently,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Brussels-based International Crisis Group (ICG) says the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray controls most of the Tigray region, including major cities.

William Davison, senior analyst at ICG, said the Front had achieved these gains “primarily through mass popular support and by capturing weapons and supplies from adversaries.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week he was deeply concerned about the current situation in Tigray.

“It is essential to have a real ceasefire paving the way for a dialogue capable of bringing a political solution to Tigray.” He said the presence of foreign troops is an aggravating factor in the confrontation.

“At the same time, full humanitarian access, unrestricted humanitarian access must be guaranteed to the entire territory. The destruction of civilian infrastructure is totally unacceptable, ”he said.