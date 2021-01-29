UN puts new tech envoy on leave after harassment allegations

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that he had placed his new tech envoy on administrative leave after allegations of sexual harassment were made against him.

Guterres told a press conference that the allegations against Fabrizio Hochschild were being investigated by the UN’s internal watchdog, the Office of Internal Oversight Services.

Complaints have been lodged by three women who worked with Hochschild in his recent jobs, the final coordinating preparations for the commemoration of the United Nations 75th anniversary, according to UN officials speaking anonymously because the allegations did not been made public.

“I hope the investigation will be completed quickly,” Guterres said. “One thing I can guarantee is that there is zero tolerance and, from my perspective, there will always be zero tolerance when it comes to sexual harassment or other forms of harassment.”

Guterres said he only learned of the allegations on Tuesday – four days after the Chilean UN veteran’s appointment was announced as the first tech envoy. According to UN officials, the allegations of the three women were known weeks earlier.

Hochschild said he learned of the allegations on Wednesday and “fully cooperate” with the investigation.

A graduate of the University of Oxford, Hochschild began his UN career in 1988 working for the UN refugee agency in Sudan. Prior to his last post, he served as Deputy Secretary General for Strategic Coordination in the Guterres office. He has also held positions at the United Nations in the Central African Republic, Colombia and Geneva.