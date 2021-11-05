UN project condemns attacks on journalists, calls for sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – A UN draft resolution would “unequivocally” condemn all attacks, reprisals and violence against journalists and media workers and urge governments to take action to end the impunity that prevails and punish these crimes.

The draft General Assembly resolution released on Friday also calls for “the immediate and unconditional release of journalists and media professionals who have been arbitrarily arrested, arbitrarily detained or taken hostage or who have been the victims of enforced disappearances.”

The resolution was drafted by Greece, France, Austria, Costa Rica and Tunisia, according to UN diplomats, and lists 34 co-sponsors including the UK, Germany and many others. European and Latin American countries as well as Ivory Coast and Lebanon.

The United States was not on the list, but an official with the United Nations mission to the United Nations told The Associated Press that the Biden administration had signed on as a co-sponsor. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak in public,

The draft resolution must first be approved by the human rights committee of the General Assembly, and then must be finally approved by the world body of 193 members. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they reflect world opinion.

The proposed resolution emphasizes that the right to freedom of opinion and expression is guaranteed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It recognizes the importance of “free, independent, plural and diverse media and access to information, both online and offline, in building knowledge-based societies and inclusive and peaceful democracies”. And he recognizes that journalism is continually evolving and “helping to shape public debate.”

The project calls on governments to take legal steps to protect journalists and media workers and to “do everything possible” to prevent violence, threats and attacks against them. And he calls on them “to develop and implement effective and transparent legal frameworks and measures for the protection of journalists and media professionals and to fight against impunity”.

It stresses the importance of accountability, first by conducting “impartial, prompt, thorough, independent and effective investigations into all allegations of violence, threats and attacks against journalists and media professionals, including sexual and gender-based violence against women journalists and media workers in conflict and non-conflict situations.

The proposed resolution also urges political leaders, officials and government authorities “to refrain from denigrating, intimidating or threatening the media, including journalists and media professionals, or from using misogynistic language or discriminatory against women journalists, thus undermining confidence in the credibility of journalists as well as respect for the importance of independent journalism.

In addition, the draft would “unequivocally” condemn government actions aimed at disrupting access to information – or the dissemination of information – online or offline. This is intended “to undermine the work of journalists in informing the public, including through practices such as Internet shutdowns or measures to restrict, block or unduly remove media websites, such as attacks by denial of service, “he says.

The proposed resolution calls on all countries to end these measures “which cause irreparable damage” to efforts to build inclusive, peaceful and democratic societies. He also calls on governments to ensure that libel and defamation laws are not misused.