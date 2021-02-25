UN Peacebuilding Commission must prioritize protection of young activists facing retaliation

Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg has faced massive backlash for supporting protests by Indian farmers. (File photo) Credit: Anders Hellberg / CC BY-SA 4.0

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 25 (IPS) – The United Nations Peacebuilding Commission must prioritize the protection of young activists facing reprisals from state and non-state actors, said Jayathma Wickramanayake, the United Nations Youth Envoy.

Wickramanayake spoke at the high-level virtual meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission on Youth, Peace and Security, where she described many ways the commission can help young activists around the world – especially in their efforts at the local level.

I hope you will consider including young people in your delegation to create committees, consult young people in your own country to contribute to your work and, most importantly, ensure the protection of young people with whom you decide to engage. as we have seen many incidents of reprisals against young activists by state and non-state actors for simply deciding to speak and work with the UN, ”Wickramanayake, from Sri Lanka, told the commission.

Other speakers at the event included Mohamed Edrees, Chairman of the Peacebuilding Commission, Allwell O. Akhigbe of Building Blocks for Peace Foundation in Nigeria and Oscar Fernández-Taranco, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Support to peacebuilding.

Wickramanayake’s comments come when young activists face attacks and harassment both online and offline. Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg has faced backlash for supporting protests by Indian farmers, while young Indian activist Disha Ravi has been arrested for her activism in favor of the protests.

Wickramanayake further stressed the importance of recognizing and promoting local grassroots organizations working in the field of youth peacebuilding.

“Young people around the world are building national coalitions, conducting baseline studies and monitoring efforts to support youth-led peacebuilding,” she said.

She added that these organizations need “adequate, predictable and sustainable” funding to thrive, but this remains to be explored.

“I would like to challenge this commission today to consider what the Peacebuilding Commission can do to encourage this support and these critical resources at the local level where they really make a big difference,” she said.

Wickramanayake recommended that the commission not only support a “substantial increase in financial resources” for peace and security, but also ensure that resources flow directly to young people working on “local building strategies”.

Mia Franczesca D. Estipona, Generation Peace Youth Network in the Philippines, also shared the importance of involving young people who are directly affected by issues such as conflict.

“In creating facilities for youth projects and capacity building support, we need to make an effort to engage directly with young people in conflict affected areas, understand their work and how it contributes to the community,” Estipona said. “This is very important, especially for young people in the community who have programs and projects but cannot be sustained due to lack of access to funding and support.”

Estipona and Wickramanayake emphasized the importance of representation and inclusion of marginalized youth or those whose stories are often overlooked.

Wickramanayake highlighted the work of a colleague who promotes the voice of young people with disabilities and reportedly briefed the Security Council on the situation in the Central African Republic by broadcasting the issue of youth, peace and security in sign language.

“The organization is removing barriers limiting the participation of young people with disabilities in peacebuilding, actively mobilizing the deaf community to act on resolution 2250,” she said, referring to the thematic resolution. Youth, Peace and Security of the United Nations Security Council which deals with the theme of youth from the perspective of international peace and security.

Meanwhile, Estipona stressed: “Many youth organizations have put in place strong programs that genuinely represent and care for young people who are in conflict affected areas – their voices are the most neglected.

“We need to seek representation that truly represents and focuses on the collective efforts of young people as a community – and as a sector of society, not just as a different individual,” she said.

Other speakers at the event agreed with Wickramanayake and Estipona.

Ambassador Rabab Fatima, Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the UN, said meeting the “distinct needs” of young people is critical as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

She underscored the importance of access to education, adequate funding and including youth participation in peacebuilding within the “broader national policy framework”.

Estipona said youth engagement should be supported at different stages of the peacebuilding process: consultation, elaboration, implementation and monitoring.

“The continuity of these efforts is always a challenge as they constantly change the priorities of stakeholders and leaders,” she said.

Offering recommendations on how to strengthen youth participation and involvement, Wickramanayake said there needs to be a periodic review of efforts to increase engagement with young people.

“Accountability is key,” she said, “want to hear your strategic plan. Also think beyond security and think about the intersection of peace, sustainable development and human rights. ”

She also urged leaders to “lead by example” – and prioritize the development of local, national and regional roadmaps and action plans.