UN: Pandemic, skyrocketing food prices leave many in Asia hungry

United Nations agencies warn more than 350 million people in the Asia-Pacific region go hungry as the coronavirus pandemic destroys jobs and pushes up food prices.

The report released Wednesday by four agencies said the pandemic is preventing 1.9 billion people from affording healthy food. It follows an earlier report that predicted that, in the worst-case scenario, 828 million people could suffer from acute hunger as a result of the crisis.

The latest estimate is that nearly 688 million people worldwide are undernourished, more than half of them in Asia. The largest share is found in South Asian countries like Afghanistan, where four in ten people suffer from malnutrition.

The report is mainly based on data up to 2019, before the pandemic hit. But he also estimates that an additional 140 million people would likely have fallen into extreme poverty in 2020 due to the impact of virus outbreaks and lockdowns. At the end of last year, some 265 million people were facing acute food insecurity.

A key factor is food accessibility, a problem in rich countries like Japan as well as in poor countries like East Timor and Papua New Guinea, according to the report released by the United Nations. food and agriculture, UNICEF, the World Food Program and the World Health Organization. .

Disruptions and job losses from the pandemic are preventing families from eating enough in many places. This is evident in the long lines at food banks, even in the United States.

In India, disrupted supply chains and transportation issues, especially during times of pandemic lockdown, have kept excess grain stocks from reaching all who needed them. Day laborers and migrants are the most vulnerable, despite a massive public distribution system that entitles 75% of the rural population and half of city dwellers to subsidized food grains.

Since eligibility for such programs is based on a census almost a decade old, many urban poor and migrants cannot tap these resources.

Across Asia, high prices for fruits, vegetables and dairy products have made it “almost impossible” for low-income families to eat healthy diets, according to the report. FAO data shows that food prices hit their highest level in nearly six years in November.

Many in the region end up consuming low-cost, high-calorie processed foods that contribute to obesity and diabetes issues, but lack vitamins and minerals.

Report data shows healthy eating is more expensive in Thailand, Laos, Bhutan and Indonesia, at around $ 5 a day, than New Zealand and Australia, at less than $ 3 a day. .

A nutritionally adequate diet typically costs $ 2 to $ 3 a day in most countries, rich or poor, but costs more in Japan and South Korea. In most countries, the cost of a nutritious diet is two to three times that of a diet just enough to provide enough energy.

The cost of long-term deprivation translates into higher rates of death and illness. Tens of millions of children are wasted or stunted, fail to grow well and are unable to reach their full potential.

The report indicates that five of the 45 countries requiring food assistance are in South, South-East or East Asia. They include Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, North Korea, and Myanmar.

In the longer term, food insecurity had improved before the pandemic struck. The report urged governments to transform food systems to ensure that all are able to eat nutritious food. He called for a multidimensional approach ensuring better health care, water and sanitation, education and social protection.

Associated Press reporter Vineeta Deepak contributed.