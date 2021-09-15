UN officials say rural Afghans are in critical need of help

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Four million Afghans face a “food emergency” and the majority live in rural areas where $ 36 million is urgently needed for the coming months to ensure the planting of wheat. winter, animal feed and cash assistance for vulnerable people. families, the elderly and the disabled, a UN official said on Tuesday.

Rein Paulsen, director of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Office for Emergencies and Resilience, told reporters at UN headquarters in a video briefing from Kabul that 70% of Afghans live in rural areas and that there is a severe drought affecting 7.3 million Afghans in 25 of the country’s 34 provinces. These vulnerable rural communities have also been affected by the pandemic, he said.

Paulsen said 4 million Afghans are facing a humanitarian emergency characterized by “extreme gaps in food consumption, very high levels of acute malnutrition and excess mortality”.

He said agriculture is “indispensable” to the Afghan people. He said it accounts for just over 25% of the country’s GDP, directly employs some 45% of the workforce, “and most importantly, it provides livelihoods for 80% of the Afghan population.”

Many vulnerable families depend on livestock for food, he said, but 3 million animals are threatened by drought, leaving inadequate pastures.

Paulsen said the winter wheat planting season – the most important in Afghanistan – is threatened by “challenges to the monetary and banking system” as well as challenges to markets and agricultural products.

Since the Taliban took control on August 15, fears have grown that Afghanistan could face an economic collapse. Many banks have been closed, those that are open have limited cash withdrawals, and commodity prices have increased.

“More than half of the daily calorie intake of Afghans comes from wheat,” Paulsen said. “Culture is simply essential in terms of food security” and farmers must start sowing now.

“FAO has resources in place to support an additional 1.25 million Afghans, but much more is needed,” he said. “Seeds cannot wait, farmers cannot wait. This window needs urgent scale and donor support now. “

He said the package of wheat, fertilizer and FAO support for a single farmer costs $ 150.

“For $ 150, a family of seven Afghans will produce 1.2 million tonnes of wheat – they will produce enough wheat to give them grain and flour for a whole 12 month period,” said Paulsen. That $ 150 is “incredibly impactful, very profitable – and again, (that) underscores why it’s imperative that we don’t miss this winter wheat season,” he added.

He also said more than 400,000 Afghans are displaced from their homes, mostly from rural areas, “and these numbers are increasing.” He said it was essential to keep the farmers in their fields and the pastoralists with their herds to avoid a worsening of the displacement crisis.

If agriculture collapses further, Paulson warned, it will increase malnutrition, increase displacement and worsen the humanitarian situation.

In 2021, FAO has supported nearly 2 million Afghans with livelihoods and cash assistance, Paulsen said.

He said the $ 36 million FAO urgently needs for the winter agricultural season was part of the UN’s emergency appeal for $ 606 million. At a conference in Geneva on Monday, donors pledged $ 1.2 billion, double the amount requested, which Paulsen called encouraging.

The FAO hopes the pledges will fully fund the $ 36 million needed, but Paulsen noted that these were only pledges for now and donors must deliver the money quickly.