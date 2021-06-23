UN officials call for expansion of vital cross-border aid operations in Syria

More than 1,000 trucks have transported food, medicine and other items through the Bab al-Hawa border post each month over the past year, but A resolution the authorization for these operations will expire on July 10.

“I urge Council members to reach consensus on authorizing cross-border operations as a vital support channel for another year,” Mr. Guterres mentionned, speaking by video link from Brussels.

“Failure to extend the Council’s authorization would have devastating consequences,” he warned.

More terrible than ever

A decade of war in Syria has left 13.4 million people dependent on humanitarian aid. The UN humanitarian operation is the largest in the world, with around $ 10 billion needed to support those affected by the conflict, whether in the country or as refugees in the region.

The Secretary-General said that for many Syrians conditions are worse than at any time since the fighting began, and the situation in the northwest is the most serious in the country. More than 70% of people need humanitarian assistance to survive, and nearly three million are displaced.

Mr Guterres said more humanitarian access is needed to reach those who need it most.

“That is why I made it clear how important it is to maintain and expand access, including cross-border and cross-border operations,” he told the ambassadors.

“We are in dialogue with Turkey and the groups controlling the area, and I have strong hopes that it will soon be possible to launch crossing operations. But we must recognize that they can never replace cross-border assistance at current levels.

“Simply no substitute”

As time is running out as ambassadors deliberate, the UN and partners will continue to provide assistance to the Syrians, the acting head of the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office, OCHA, said the Council.

Ramesh Rajasingham stressed that the cross-border mechanism is also “one of the most scrutinized and monitored aid operations in the world”, and that its failure to expand it will have serious consequences as NGOs would be unable to meet the massive needs. .

“With 90% of people in need requiring assistance for their survival, they would face a truly catastrophic situation. There is simply no substitute for the cross-border operation, ”he said.

Mr. Rajasingham stressed that although the UN and its partners are using all possible means to reach the populations of northwestern Syria, operations across the front lines from inside the country have not been possible. However, these would complement, and not replace, the cross-border mechanism.

“When it comes to providing life-saving aid to those in need across Syria, all channels must be made and kept available. Otherwise the stakes are just too high, ”he said.

“I echo the Secretary-General’s appeal to security Council to help ensure that the United Nations and its humanitarian partners have every opportunity to help those in need by extending the cross-border authorization for 12 months.