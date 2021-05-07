UN official reports undeclared Syrian chemical warfare agent

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN disarmament chief reported the discovery of an undeclared chemical warfare agent at a Syrian site during a Security Council meeting on Thursday where the United States and its Western allies clashed with Russia over international findings that Syria used chemical weapons.

Izumi Nakamitsu did not name the agent detected in the samples by the International Chemical Weapons Watchdog, but said his presence “inside large-volume storage containers at a chemical weapons facility previously declared may involve undeclared production activities ”.

Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in September 2013, pressed by its close ally Russia after a deadly chemical weapons attack the West blamed on Damascus. In August 2014, the government of President Bashar Assad declared the destruction of its chemical weapons complete. But Syria’s initial statement regarding its chemical stockpiles and chemical weapons production sites to the Organization for the Protection of Chemical Weapons has remained disputed.

Nakamitsu told the council that Syria also recently reiterated that an old chemicals production facility has never been used to produce or arm chemical weapons. The OPCW had said that information and documents gathered since 2014 indicated “that the production and / or militarization of chemical warfare nerve agents had indeed taken place at this facility.”

Nakamitsu, the UN senior official for disarmament affairs, said the OPCW rejected Syria’s latest refusal and still maintains that the Assad government must declare all chemical warfare agents produced at the site.

She said the unaltered chemical warfare agent found at the declared site is being added to the OPCW’s list of outstanding issues, the number and nature of which “are of concern.” She again called on Syria to fully cooperate with the technical experts of the OPCW to resolve them.

In April 2020, OPCW investigators blamed three chemical attacks in 2017 on the Syrian government. The OPCW Executive Council responded by demanding that Syria provide details. When it failed to do so, France submitted a draft measure on behalf of 46 countries in November to suspend Syria’s “rights and privileges” under global surveillance. In an unprecedented vote on April 21, the OPCW suspended Syria’s rights until all outstanding issues were resolved.

The story continues

US Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills welcomed the OPCW’s decision, saying it “sends a clear and collective message that the use of chemical weapons has consequences.”

He said the OPCW report a few days earlier, on April 12, which found “reasonable grounds to believe” that a Syrian Air Force military helicopter dropped a bottle of chlorine on a Syrian city in 2018, sickening 12 people shouldn’t come as a “surprise” to those familiar with the abuses of the Assad regime.

“The United States estimates that the countless atrocities committed by the regime – some of which reach the level of war crimes, crimes against humanity – include at least 50 chemical attacks since the start of the conflict” in Syria in 2011, he said. said Mills. “We continue to assess that the Assad regime retains enough chemicals to use the sari, produce and deploy chlorine munitions, and develop new chemical weapons.”

Russian Deputy Ambassador Dmitri Polyansky reiterated Moscow’s attack on the OPCW and its investigators, accusing them of factual and technical errors and acting under pressure from Western countries whose intention is to “push Damascus to take drastic measures and thus achieve their own political objectives ”.

“We cannot allow the OPCW or any other specialized international platform to become a tool to punish those who have fallen from grace by using unfounded accusations of using weapons of mass destruction,” he said. -he declares. “Any other state could find itself in Syria’s position, says Western colleagues have decided to pressure the use of the chemical issue as a lever.”

Polyansky also denounced the OPCW’s “unprecedented decision” to suspend Syria, insisting that Damascus has observed the Chemical Weapons Convention “in good faith”.

“Those behind the anti-Syrian campaign seeking to make Syria an outcast within the OPCW, do they really expect to be able to continue their business as usual with Damascus?” request.

Mills rejected Russia’s efforts “to attack the OPCW and push a false rhetoric that the OPCW’s efforts to investigate and attribute the use of chemical weapons in Syria are part of a Western plot to attempt to change the regime in Damascus ”.

“This council and the UN member states are not fooled by this Russian disinformation tactic,” he said.