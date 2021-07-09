UN official compares Israeli settlements to war crimes, sparks backlash

A The United Nations Human rights investigator branded anti-Semitic for comments made on Friday against Israel at the UN Human rights Consulting in Geneva, Switzerland. Critics say this is just another long line of anti israeli bias emanating from the global body that seeks to rewrite history.

Michael Lynk, Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Palestinian territories, was speaking at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council presenting the conclusions of his report where he said he wanted “to make Israel understand that its illegal occupation and its disregard of international law and international opinion cannot and will no longer be for free. ” Lynk, who has long been criticized for his anti-Israel views, noted: “I conclude that Israeli settlements constitute a war crime.”

Lynk’s remarks immediately caught the attention of critics who noted that his report and remarks precluded any criticism of Hamas terrorist group or the Palestinian Authority.

FOX NEWS SURVEY: Voters Support ISRAL, Promote Aid and Arms

Anne Bayefsky, Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust, told Fox News, “Its so-called 20-page expert report lacks a single reference to Hamas’s use of human shields, to one of the Palestinians killed by failed Hamas rockets, or indeed to any Palestinian with committed a war crime. The real question is why the Biden administration has decided to join and legitimize this Council and its absurd human rights authority figures, knowing full well that neither the Council nor the Lynk Platform can or will be changed. “

Trump, then president withdrew the United States from the Human Rights Council in 2018. Nikki haley, the UN ambassador at the time, said the 47-member council was “a protector of human rights abusers and a cesspool of political prejudice.” In one of the Trump administration’s many policy changes regarding the UN, State Secretary Antony Blinken said last February that the Biden administration would reconnect with the council and contest a seat for its 2022 session.

The story continues

Shine, in a report, noted: “The United States has long been a champion of human rights. If we are elected to the Human Rights Council, we will take the opportunity to be a leading voice in the Council to promote respect for human rights.

Bayefsky, who is also chairman of Human Rights Voices and who speaks regularly and monitors the Human Rights Council, told Fox News: “The so-called United Nations Human Rights Council expert on ‘Palestinian territories’, Michael Lynk, is a notorious extremist. Three days later September 11th, he blamed the Western nations’ “non-observance” of the law to “create these kinds of acts.” He regularly makes the grotesque analogy of Israel and the Jewish victims of the Nazis to the Nazis. He constantly questions the legitimacy of the existence of a Jewish state, repeatedly reverting to the alleged affront of 1948. ”

ISRAL USED A SHADOW OF DRONES TO ATTACK THE HAMAS TERRORISTS: REPORT

Bayefsky concluded: “Today’s appalling example of promoting anti-Semitism under the guise of protecting human rights is quite normal, both for the supreme human rights body of the United Nations and its representative, Michael Lynk.

While Israel does not participate in agenda item 7, which is only used to condemn the Jewish state, the Palestinian representative thanked Lynk for his report.

Its ambassador, Ibrahim Khreish said it was imperative to heed the recommendations, “so that we can punish this colonial and plantation system, end investments there, and boycott this system and impose economic sanctions and policies to condemn the injustices committed by this (Israeli) government “.

Although no comment was made by the The United Nations Fox News ambassador, Hebron Jewish community international spokesperson Yishai Fleisher criticized Lynk as “a national identity thief”.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fleisher told Fox News in Hebron that he had to understand that the areas he called settlements showed that he lacked basic knowledge and understanding of history. “The jewish people are indigenous to Judea, we had two republics here and we are now in the period of the third republic. We come from this land, our language is filled with idioms of this land, our whole identity is tied to this land, and the only war crime that should be discussed right now is the war crime Michael Lynk commits by denying our history .”

Of all the agenda items of the UN’s supreme human rights body, there is only one dedicated to attacking one country which is Israel. – item 7 of the agenda. Despite multiple efforts to reform point 7, it still continues to this day.

Human Rights Council members from 47 countries include China, Cuba, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela.