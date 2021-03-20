UN official: Burmese want UN sanctions and peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The people of Myanmar have huge expectations from the United Nations and the international community in the wake of the February 1 coup, with many calling for sanctions and some urging the UN to send peacekeepers to stop the killings of peaceful protesters seeking a return to democracy, the country’s top UN official said on Friday.

Acting Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Andrew Kirkwood told UN reporters in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon in a video briefing that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other UN officials were very coherent on what was really necessary: ​​”collective actions of member states in the Security Council”.

Guterres echoed the message again on Friday, saying “a firm and unified international response is urgently needed” to end the violence by security forces and bring Myanmar back to democracy, said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

“A lot of people will have seen people carrying signs saying, ‘How many more bodies? “” Said Kirkwood. “People are really looking for concerted international action in terms of sanctions. Frankly, some people here want to see peacekeepers.”

“There is a huge expectation on the United Nations, along with the entire international community,” he said. “We are doing everything we can in the current situation, and there is still frustration among people that the international community has not done more for Date.”

The coup reversed years of slow progress towards democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades had languished under strict military rule that has led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating in the coming to power of Aung San Suu Kyi after the 2015 election, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and investing in the country.

On March 10, the Security Council adopted a presidential statement – a step below a resolution – calling for the overthrow of the coup, strongly condemning violence against peaceful protesters and calling for “the utmost restraint. From the military. He stressed the need to maintain “democratic institutions and processes” and called for the immediate release of detained government leaders, including Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The statement is weaker than the original draft released by the UK, which reportedly condemned the coup and threatened “possible action under the Charter of the United Nations” – UN language for sanctions – “If the situation deteriorates further”.

Diplomats said council members China and India, both neighbors of Myanmar, as well as Russia and Vietnam, which along with Myanmar is a member of the Association of South Asian Nations -Is, opposed the provisions of earlier stronger versions of the declaration.

Obtaining Security Council approval for UN sanctions or peacekeepers will be a daunting task. That’s because it will require support or abstention from China, a vetoing council member who calls himself Myanmar’s friend and has an anti-sanctions policy.

The UN has also turned to ASEAN as the regional power to take the lead in trying to end the crisis.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, on Friday called for an immediate end to the violence and called for a summit of ASEAN leaders on the coup .

ASEAN, currently chaired by Brunei, also faces internal divisions to agree on meaningful action against Myanmar.

Without it, the death toll keeps rising as protesters refuse to accept the coup.

Kirkwood said at least 211 people had been killed in the seven weeks since the military takeover, including at least 15 children, some as young as 14 years old.

At least 2,400 people have been arrested for their alleged participation in protests, he said. “The vast majority of these people are still being held incommunicado, and there are increasing reports of sexual violence against them.”

Before the coup, the UN was providing humanitarian aid to more than a million people, Kirkwood said. Following the coup, “we are really very worried about an imminent humanitarian crisis”.

“Two million people live in martial law areas in industrial suburbs,” Kirkwood said. “In recent days, tens of thousands of people have fled these areas under martial law and desperate talks are taking place with families carrying all they can as they return to the villages they left there. has ten years to come to town for a better life. . “

In addition, Kirkwood said, “the government health system has all but collapsed, security forces have occupied 36 hospitals across the country, and in some cases patients have been kicked out of those hospitals.”

There is also a banking crisis that has caused major disruptions in supply chains and logistics, Kirkwood said, and over the last month food prices have risen by around 20% in some places, mainly due to increasing fuel shortages and transportation difficulties.

“What we may be looking at is a slow-burning food crisis,” he said. “What we fear is that the situation is really deteriorating as transport links and people’s access to agricultural inputs decline, people are displaced from their normal homes and farms.

“We haven’t seen a significant increase in the number of people needing food yet, but it’s a huge concern for us over time,” Kirkwood said.

He said the UN had better access to Rakhine State, where some 600,000 Rohingya Muslims live in dire conditions after more than 700,000 Rohingya fled a military crackdown in 2017 to neighboring Bangladesh.

“The protests and violence did not really spread in Rakhine like the rest of the country,” Kirkwood said. “And so in terms of humanitarian issues, that’s a little bright spot in an otherwise pretty bleak picture.”