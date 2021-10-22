World powers should censor Iran for blocking the The United Nations nuclear inspectors, according to the head of the monitoring agency.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi’s call for Iran’s global rebuke comes after months in which Western powers have shied away from action, fearing it could jeopardize the attempt President Joe Biden to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Grossi, who spent the week briefing US lawmakers and officials about Iran’s violation of several agreements with the IAEA, was demand in public if he considers that “censorship [is a] good idea ”now and gave an affirmative, albeit terse, response.

“Yeah,” he replied, after a pause.

“He is?” Stimson Center president Brian Finlay repeated for confirmation, prompting Grossi to nod.

Grossi’s backing for censorship follows months of regular warnings to the IAEA Board of Governors, a 35-country body that helps shape policy for the nuclear agency, which Iran does not have complied with the multiple formal and informal agreements with inspectors. Grossi tried to negotiate deals that would prevent a “total blackout” of IAEA inspections in Iran, but even these mitigation efforts have failed.

“We have maintained patient stability as much as possible, in terms of the quantity and quality of the information that we can put on the table as a benchmark, which is essential for any subsequent negotiation,” Grossi said.

Iranian officials have refused for years to answer questions about missing nuclear material at three sites where they have never admitted to conducting nuclear research. This lack of transparency has galvanized skepticism over Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s attempt to negotiate a rehabilitation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“I don’t know how we can get into a negotiation, let alone an agreement, unless Iran is honest and we know what they have done, what they are doing, and so you can go forward, ”Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob said. Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, told the Washington Examiner after calling on Grossi to brief lawmakers on the state of Iran’s nuclear file.

Iran has refused for the past four months to participate in a seventh round of “indirect talks” with the United States over the fate of the nuclear deal, prompting Blinken to warn that a failure to return to Vienna may soon force the United States to consider alternatives to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The stalling of those talks has been largely attributed to the appointment of a die-hard lawyer as Iran’s new president this summer, but Grossi challenged that timeline, pointing out that Iran has hardened its stance for months.

“Last December there was a change in the rules of the game when it comes to the work of the IAEA,” Grossi said. “A law was passed there in their parliament where a number of very ambitious targets and very specific targets were set for Iran’s nuclear program. … Second, they said, “Well, the additional transparency measures that came with the JCPOA [will be] ended.'”

