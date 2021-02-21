UN nuclear oversight chief meets with Iranian nuclear chief in Tehran

The New York Times

Democrats emerged from the 2020 election with full control of the federal government and a pile of lingering questions. Privately, party leaders and strategists have been grappled with a dilemma: Why was President Joe Biden’s convincing victory over Donald Trump not accompanied by large Democratic gains by ballot? With that puzzle in mind, a group of Democratic advocacy groups quietly launched a review of the party’s performance in the 2020 election in an effort to shape the Democrats’ approach to the midterm campaign of the next year, said seven people close to the effort. Democratic sponsors of the initiative are particularly concerned about the party’s losses in House districts with large minority populations, including Florida, Texas and California, people briefed on the initiative said. The review examines tactical and strategic choices across the map, including democratic messages on the economy and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as organizational decisions such as avoiding face-to-face canvassing. Sign up for The Morning New York Times newsletter Democrats predicted they would be able to expand their majority in the House, pushing into the historically red areas of the Sun Belt where Trump’s unpopularity had destabilized the GOP coalition. Instead, Republicans won 14 Democratic seats in the House, including a dozen that Democrats captured in an anti-Trump election just two years earlier. The results stunned strategists from both parties, raising questions about the reliability of campaign polls and apparently highlighting democratic vulnerabilities in rural areas and center-right suburbs. The Democrats also lost several contested races in the Senate by surprisingly wide margins, even as they narrowly took control of the chamber. Strategists involved in the Democratic self-examination began interviewing elected officials and campaign consultants, and reaching out to lawmakers and former candidates in major House and Senate races where the party narrowly won or lost. Four major groups are supporting the effort, spanning a range of democratic-leaning interests: Third Way, a centrist think tank; End Citizens United, a clean government group; the Latino Victory Fund; and Collective PAC, an organization that supports black Democratic candidates. They are said to work with at least three influential bodies within the Democratic House caucus: the Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and the New Democrat Coalition, a group of centrist lawmakers. The groups retained the services of a Democratic consultancy firm, 270 Strategies, to conduct interviews and analyze electoral data. Democrats feel considerable pressure to refine their political handbook ahead of the 2022 congressional election, when the party will defend tiny majorities in the House and Senate without a presidential race to boost participation on both sides. Dan Sena, former executive director of the Democratic Congress campaign committee, said the party recognizes that despite Biden’s victory, the 2020 cycle has not been an unadulterated Democratic achievement. “I think people know there was some good and some bad coming out of ’20, and there is a desire to look under the hood,” Sena said. Among the party’s goals, Sena said, would be to study their gains in Georgia and look for other areas where population growth and demographic change could provide the party with solid electoral goals in 2022. “There were a series of factors. that really pushed Georgia to achieve this. cycle, ”he says. “How do you start to find places like Georgia?” Matt Bennett, senior vice president of Third Way, confirmed in a statement that the quadripartite project was aimed at positioning Democrats for the midterm elections. “With narrow Democratic majorities in Congress and the Republican Party swayed by seditionists backing Trump, the stakes have never been higher,” he said. “Our organizations will provide Democrats with a detailed picture of what happened in 2020 – with a wide range of contributions from across the party voices – so that they are fully prepared to face the GOP in 2022.” In addition to the external review, some of the party’s traditional committees are said to take smaller steps to review the 2020 results. Concerned about declining support for Latino men, the Congressional Democratic campaign committee has held focus groups in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas earlier this year, said a person familiar with the study. It is not clear what conclusions emerged from the exercise. So far, there is no equivalent process underway on the Republican side, party officials said, citing the general lack of appetite among GOP leaders to openly fight Trump’s impact on the government. party and the wreckage it inflicted in key areas of the country. As a candidate for re-election, Trump collapsed in the Democratic-leaning Upper Midwest – forgoing his most important advances of 2016 – and lost to Biden in Georgia and Arizona, two traditionally Red states where the GOP has suffered a sharp decline in recent years. The party lost all four Senate seats in those states during Trump’s presidency, including three during the 2020 cycle. But Trump and his political minions have so far responded with fury to criticism of his party management, and he there is no apparent desire to tempt one’s anger with a full analysis which would be likely to yield unflattering results. An unofficial review, conducted by Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio, concluded that Trump had provided significant support because of his handling of the pandemic, with particularly damaging losses among white voters. In the past, democratic attempts at self-control have tended to come to somewhat soft conclusions aimed at avoiding controversy within the party’s multifaceted coalition. The Democratic Party briefly appeared to be heading for a public record in November as the party soaked up its setbacks in the House and failure to topple several Republican senators whom Democrats had seen as ripe for defeat. A group of centrist members of the House blamed left-wing rhetoric on democratic socialism and the removal of police funding for their losses in a number of conservative-leaning rural suburbs and districts. Days after the election, Representative Abigail Spanberger of Virginia said the party should drop the word “socialism,” sparking repression from progressives like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. This spread of differences did not last long: Democrats quickly closed ranks in response to Trump’s attacks on the 2020 election, and party unity hardened after the Jan.5 runoff in elections. Georgia and the January 6 attack on the Capitol. But there are still significant internal disagreements over campaign strategy. It has been eight years since either of the political parties conducted a comprehensive self-assessment which recommended fundamental changes in structure and strategy. After the 2012 election, when Republicans lost the presidential race and relinquished seats in both houses of Congress, the Republican National Committee formed a task force that called for major changes in party organization. . The so-called 2012 autopsy also recommended that the GOP embrace the cause of immigration reform, warning the party faces a grim demographic future if it does not improve its position with communities of color. This recommendation was effectively rejected after House Republicans blocked a bipartisan immigration deal passed by the Senate and then completely wiped out by Trump’s presidential bid. Henry Barbour, a member of the RNC who co-authored the committee’s post-2012 analysis, said it would be wise for both sides to reflect on their political positioning after the 2020 election. He said Democrats had been successful the election by running against Trump, but that the party’s shift to the left had alienated otherwise winnable voters, including some black, Hispanic and Asian American communities who gradually shifted to Trump. “They’re running away from a lot of middle-class Americans who work hard to live in the heart of the country or in the big cities or the suburbs,” Barbour said. “Part of it is that Democrats ran too far to the left.” Barbour said Republicans should also take a clear look at their 2020 performance. Trump, he said, had not done enough to extend his appeal beyond a large and loyal minority of voters. . “The Republican Party has to do better than that,” he said. “We are not just a party of one president.” In addition to the quadripartite scrutiny on the Democratic side, several smaller projects are underway aimed at addressing shortcomings in the polls. Democratic and Republican officials have found serious flaws in their investigative research, especially polls in House races which did not anticipate how close Republicans would be to reclaiming a majority. Both parties emerged from the campaign feeling that they had dramatically misjudged the competitive House race landscape, with Democrats unexpectedly losing seats and Republicans perhaps missing a chance to capture the House in result. Major House race-focused Republican and Democratic super-political action committees – the Congressional Leadership Fund and the House Majority PAC – are both studying their 2020 ballots and debating changes for the 2022 campaign, have said people close to their efforts. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican group, is reportedly undertaking a somewhat deeper examination of its spending and messaging, although it shouldn’t issue a broader diagnosis for the party. “We would be foolish if we didn’t take a serious look at what worked, what didn’t and how you can grow and progress,” said Dan Conston, group president. Several of the largest Democratic polling companies also confer with each other on a regular basis in an effort to fill research gaps 2020. Two people involved in the conversations said there was general agreement that the The industry was due to update its practices before 2022 to assure Democratic leaders they would no longer be taken by surprise. Anna Greenberg, a Democratic pollster involved in reviewing the latest round’s research, said the party was only digging deeper into the 2020 election results because the past few months have been dominated by other crises. Several Democratic and Republican strategists have warned that both sides face a challenge in formulating a plan for 2022; it had been over a decade, she said, that a mid-term campaign had not been dominated by a larger-than-life presidential figure. Based on the experience of the 2020 campaign, it’s not clear that Biden is destined to become such a polarizing figure. “It’s hard to know what an election looks like without Obama or Trump,” Greenberg said, “just normal, regular, regular people showing up. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company