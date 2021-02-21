UN nuclear chief in Iran as he threatens surveillance cameras – Times of India

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi gestures as he wears a mask during a meeting with Iranian Atomic Energy Organization chief Ali-Akbar Salehi in Tehran (Reuters)

Tehran: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog met Iranian officials on Sunday in a bid to preserve the ability of his inspectors to monitor Tehran’s atomic program, even as authorities announced they planned to cut their surveillance cameras on these sites.

Rafael Grossi’s arrival in Tehran comes as Iran tries to pressure Europe and the new Biden administration to revert to the 2015 nuclear deal, which former US President Donald Trump unilaterally took retired America in 2018.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who under President Hassan Rouhani helped secure the nuclear deal, said the cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency would be closed despite Grossi’s visit to follow a law passed by Parliament.

“This is not a deadline for the world. It is not an ultimatum,” Zarif told English-language television station Press TV in an interview broadcast during Grossi’s visit. “This is an internal internal problem between parliament and government.”

“We have a democracy. We are supposed to implement the laws of the land. And the parliament has passed laws – whether we like it or not.”

Zarif’s comments marked recognition at the highest level of what Iran planned to do when it stopped following the so-called “ additional protocol, ” a confidential agreement reached between Tehran and the IAEA in under the nuclear deal. The IAEA has additional protocols with a number of countries that it monitors.

Under the protocol with Iran, the IAEA “collects and analyzes hundreds of thousands of images captured daily by its sophisticated surveillance cameras,” the agency said in 2017. The agency also told the then it had placed “2,000 tamper-evident seals on nuclear material. and equipment.”

In his interview, Zarif said authorities would be “required by law not to provide tapes from these cameras.” It was not immediately clear whether this also meant the cameras would be completely turned off, as Zarif called it “a technical decision, not a political decision”.

“The IAEA will certainly not get images from these cameras,” Zarif said.

The Vienna-based IAEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zarif’s comments. Last week, the agency said the visit was aimed at finding “a mutually acceptable solution for the IAEA to continue essential verification activities in the country.”

Grossi met with Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program, earlier on Sunday.

Iran’s parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories do not relieve oil and banking sanctions by Tuesday.