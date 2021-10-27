UN News COP26 climate quiz

. The “Iron Lady” studied chemistry at university and was therefore well placed to understand the threat of climate change, when she made this statement in a speech in 1988. The following year, she expressed feelings similar in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly. , when she said that “the environmental challenge facing the whole world demands an equivalent response from the whole world. All countries will be affected and no one will be able to withdraw. Industrialized countries must contribute more to help those who are not ”.

2) The United Nations Treaty Collection website show that Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, Libya and Yemen have not ratified the Paris Agreement.

3) c) Former US President Barack Obama. Towards the end of the conference, and without an agreement between the United States and the BASIC bloc of countries (Brazil, South Africa, India and China), Mr. Obama learned that the leaders of these nations were holding a meeting. In view of the media, he arrived in the conference room containing Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and South African President Jacob Zuma, and announced himself by saying aloud ” are you ready ? “

4) They are all at risk of being completely overwhelmed, due to the rise in sea level, in the coming decades. According to NASA projections, Mumbai could be underwater by 2050, some studies show Miami to be one of the most vulnerable coastal cities in the world, and the Maldives, a low-lying island nation heavily reliant on tourism, would plan a city float to stay afloat.

5) c) The forecast is for heavy rains, so “drookit” is the most apt way to describe Glasgow next week, conjuring up a time that leaves you completely drenched. The word “dreich” even sounds like the weather it describes: brooding, gray, and overcast. So if the rain ever stops, the outlook is still going to be bleak! However, things are unlikely to get “mochie”: mochie is what you feel when it’s hot, sweaty, and humid.

6) These are all nature-based solutions to climate change, and important “carbon sinks”: underwater kelp forests have the potential to remove large amounts of harmful greenhouse gases from the atmosphere; reforestation programs reduce land degradation and absorb carbon; and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) calls mangroves a “super solution” to the climate crisis, citing their ability to store four times more CO2 than tropical forests.

7) b) BLACKPINK were named COP26 defenders in February. BTS are friends of the UN, having played a leading role during this year’s General Assembly week, even shooting a video clip at UN Headquarters. XTC, however, is not even a K-Pop group, but rather an English pop group from the 1970s.

8) a) NDC, which stands for Nationally Determined Contribution. ODD stands for Sustainable development goals, the building blocks of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and PRI is Principles for Responsible Investment, a UN-backed network of financial sector experts working to promote sustainable investment.

9) b) “shall”. We all remember the screams and cheers after the triumphant COP21 deal in Paris, but it could have been very different. At the last minute, the US delegation’s legal team reportedly noticed that the word “must” was included in a crucial clause on emissions reductions, rather than “should”. The elegant solution of the French hosts was to call this a “typographical error”, ensuring that the agreement was adopted by consensus.

10) c) A code red for humanity. The report, prepared by 234 scientists from 66 countries, pointed out that human influence has warmed the climate at an unprecedented rate for at least 2,000 years. “The alarm bells are deaf,” said Mr. Guterres, “and the evidence is irrefutable.” United in Science Report in September. When launching the United Nations Environment Program Emissions Gap report, he warned that “we are still on track for a climate catastrophe”.