UN Mourns Sierra Leone, Promises All “Support Needed” After Deadly Oil Tanker Crash

A Secretary General António Guterres said in a declaration his spokesman said on Saturday that he was “deeply saddened by the many loss of life” resulting from the accident when the tanker collided with a truck at a busy intersection in the suburbs of Wellington , spilling fuel, before igniting.

The resulting fire engulfed other vehicles and pedestrians nearby.

“The Secretary-General offers his sincere condolences to the people and government of Sierra Leone, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

Support in progress

“The United Nations is ready to provide the necessary support in the aftermath of this tragic incident,” he continued.

The United Nations Office in Sierra Leone also published A declaration, wishing “strength and peace to the bereaved families, as well as to the government and people of Sierra Leone, in this time of mourning”.

“In addition, as partners in the country’s development aspirations,” the United Nations family in the West African country said it was closely monitoring the situation and would work with the government to overcome what the country’s vice-president, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, reportedly described as a “national disaster”, after visiting the scene of the crash.

According to media reports, more than 90 people have been treated in hospitals and health facilities.

Specialized support

The World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted on Saturday that it was “mobilizing specialized supplies.”

“We are working on the deployment of burn care experts. We will provide more support if needed at this terrible time for the people of Sierra Leone. “




