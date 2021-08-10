UN mission in Libya “deeply concerned” by kidnapping of senior government official

Rida Faraj Fraitis, is chief of staff to the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), the UN-backed administration which, since March, has been leading a new unified Libyan campaign to end years of civil conflict and division.

Until this year, the oil-rich nation was divided between the former Tripoli-based government of national accord and a rival administration based in the east. In recent weeks, progress towards a new democratic election in December has stalled, despite the continuation of large-scale and ongoing negotiations.

Unknown location

Mr. Fraisis was taken away with a colleague on August 2 following a visit to the GNU premises in Tripoli: “The fate and fate of Mr. Fraisis and his colleague remain unknown and MANUL fears for their safety and security, ”the mission said in a statement.

“The Mission further expresses its concern about the individuals who have assumed roles in support of Libya’s democratic transition and the state institutions that are targeted in this way, which has serious implications for the process of Libya. peace and reconciliation and for the full unification of national institutions, ”the statement continued. .

UNSMIL said it documented several cases of illegal arrests and detentions, enforced disappearances, and torture. The mission also recorded cases of extrajudicial executions of citizens, officials, journalists, members of civil society and human rights defenders over the past year.

“Entrenched” impunity

“Under international human rights law, no one can be arbitrarily arrested or detained. Torture, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are strictly prohibited, as are kidnappings and kidnappings, ”said Ján Kubiš, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General and Head of UNSMIL.

Last month, the top UN official in the country Recount the security Council that “positive steps are now needed to avoid a backward step”, with a growing threat that the fragile ceasefire, much-needed political progress and economic reforms, are being reversed.

The Mission now calls on the Libyan authorities to thoroughly investigate all alleged violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

“Libya must put an end to the culture of impunity entrenched in the country,” Kubis stressed.