UN-led Libya Forum selects new interim government

A United Nations-led forum in Libya voted on an interim government, choosing Mohammed al-Menfi as head of the presidential council and Abdulhamid Dbeibeh as prime minister.

The election of a unified administration aims to end a division in Libya that has lasted for more than five years, with two rival governments and their affiliated armed groups, ruling different parts of the North African country.

Seventy-four members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), which includes Libyans from different political backgrounds, elected a slate that includes the prime minister and the president of the Presidential Council.

“On behalf of the United Nations, I am happy to attend this historic moment,” said Acting UN Envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams, who was interrupted by applause.

The winning list received 39 votes, which is more than the required 50 percent plus one of 73 valid votes. One voter abstained.

None of the four lists – each comprising a candidate for the post of prime minister and three for the presidential council – obtained the threshold of 60% of the votes necessary to win directly in the first ballot.

The two lists with the most votes went to a second round.

The list that secured the most votes in the first round last Friday included Aguila Saleh, the politically savvy speaker of the parliament in eastern Libya, who ran for president of the Presidential Council.

The same list includes Fathi Bashagha, the powerful interior minister in the western government, who hoped to seize the post of prime minister.

Since Monday, members of the LPDF have gathered near Geneva to listen to the presentations of the 45 candidates.

Almost all of the candidates pledged to hold the elections on time and pledged to work for national reconciliation and help displaced Libyans

go back home.

Speaking to the LPDF earlier this week, Dbeibeh said he wanted to focus on uniting and restructuring the country’s military and setting up

a ministry of national reconciliation and reparation.

“The Libyan people want to live,” he said.

The selection of an interim government is part of a UN peacemaking process based on the holding of national presidential and parliamentary elections in December.

Fathi Bashagha, Minister of the Interior of the UN-recognized national accord government, speaks during a press conference at the Tajura Training Institute, south-east of the GNA capital, Tripoli [File: Mahmud Turkia/AFP]

Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed intervention ended Muammar Gaddafi’s rule for four decades in 2011.

Malik Traina of Al Jazeera, of the capital Tripoli, said the hope among Libyans is that the candidates will be able to unify their governments before the elections.

“Over the past week, we have seen participants in the Libyan political dialogue forum and heard from candidates on their vision and roadmap that will lead to elections later this year,” he said.

“Hopefully this new transitional government can somehow unite and trigger a process of reconciliation that will lead to elections later this year.”

Libya’s two rival factions signed a “ permanent ” ceasefire agreement after five days of talks in October 2020 at the United Nations, which hailed the deal as a historic moment after years of unrest and bloodshed [File: Violaine Martin/United Nations/AFP]

Criticized political process

All the candidates for the new government have pledged to hold national presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, in which they will not run, and to appoint women to 30 percent of top government positions.

However, some Libyans have criticized a process they see as being run from abroad and fearful of allowing existing power merchants to hang on to their influence.

“War and tensions will return sooner or later as long as the armed groups have power,” said Abdulatif al-Zorgani, a 45-year-old state employee in Tripoli.

The latest UN process emerged from a Berlin conference last year and gained momentum in the fall after the east-based forces of renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar were pushed back after an assault by 14 months against Tripoli.

It also implied a military ceasefire but not all of its terms were respected – a sign of lingering mistrust on both sides and internal fractures on both sides.