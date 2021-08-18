UN launches strategy for digital transformation of peacekeeping

New technologies are changing the character and nature of conflicts, with an “indelible impact” on civilians, Secretary General António Guterres during the public debate at ministerial level on technology and peacekeeping – a highlight of India’s tour as President of the Council this month.

“The art of the possible”

Throughout its 75-year history, the UN has adapted and innovated, and the very idea of ​​peacekeeping is itself the result of “the art of the possible”, he said. he said, recalling, however, that peacekeeping was conceived in an analog world.

“It is now essential that it fully integrate into the digital world in which we live, to improve the agility, anticipation and responsiveness of the United Nations in the face of conflicts and to be able to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow ”, underlined Mr. Guterres.

“A change in the culture of peacekeeping – as well as systemic change – is needed to make this happen.”

Outline the objectives

Describing the goals of the digital transformation strategy, the senior UN official said it aims to spur technological innovation at headquarters and in the field.

It also seeks to maximize the potential of current and new technologies to help peacekeeping missions fulfill their mandates, including improving the ability to detect threats to the lives of civilians.

“Peace operations should be better able to detect, analyze and respond to threats against civilians and peacekeepers, as well as political and humanitarian missions, in a timely and integrated manner, ”he continued.

And the UN must ensure the responsible use of digital technologies by peace operations by developing clear principles and exercising human rights due diligence wherever there is a risk of harm.

“Digital transformation is already permeating our peace operations,” he said, highlighting the use of long-range cameras, unmanned aerial vehicles, ground surveillance radars and the knowledge platform of the UNITE AWARE situation being deployed in four missions providing peacekeepers. with information relating to the terrain.

Protect UN staff

Minutes earlier, the Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling on Member States that host or have hosted United Nations peacekeeping operations to take all appropriate measures, in accordance with national and international law, to translate bring to justice those who kill or attack United Nations personnel.

By resolution 2589 (2021), the 15 ambassadors also called on the Secretary-General to establish a comprehensive online database on attacks against United Nations personnel and peacekeepers, accessible to host countries, troop-contributing and peace-contributing countries. police and the countries of nationality of civilian personnel.

Honor the dead

Earlier, the Secretary-General spoke at a solemn ceremony honoring the more than 4,000 peacekeepers who gave their lives serving under the Blue Flag.

“Among them are 174 Indian peacekeepers, the highest number of any troop-contributing country. We are eternally grateful for their service ”, noted Mr. Guterres. “Their remarkable work and their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten”.

After a moment of silence, he confirmed that ppeacekeepers today proudly carry on the legacy of those we have lost.