UN investigates possible crimes committed in recent fighting between Israel and Hamas

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed Thursday to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate possible “violations of international humanitarian law” during the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Why is this important: The investigation will cover a broad field, encompassing “all alleged violations” committed in Israel, Gaza and the occupied West Bank during the last crisis and the events leading up to it.

What they say : In one word In council Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, questioned the actions of Israel and Hamas during the conflict as a basis for investigation.

The rockets launched by Hamas were “indiscriminate and did not distinguish between military and civilian objects,” making them “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” Bachelet said.

Israel’s strikes on Gaza “raise serious concerns” about its adherence to “principles of distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law,” she added.

“Despite Israel’s claims that many of these buildings housed armed groups or were used for military purposes, we have not seen any evidence in this regard.”

The two actors rebuffed the allegations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the council’s decision as “shameful” and accused the council of “whitewashing” Hamas, a “genocidal terrorist organization”.

A Hamas spokesman called the group’s actions “legitimate resistance” and called for “immediate action to punish” Israel, for Reuters.

The big picture: More than 240 Palestinians, including at least 63 children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza before a ceasefire went into effect last Friday, by the United Nations.

