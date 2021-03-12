UN increases staff in Central African Republic by nearly 3,700

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN Security Council on Friday approved an increase of nearly 3,700 military and police in the UN peacekeeping force in the Central African Republic to help reverse the deteriorating security situation in this conflict-torn country where violence has increased since last December. presidential election.

A Council resolution, passed by a 14-0 vote with Russia abstaining, will raise the military personnel cap to 14,400 and the police cap to 3,020.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recommended the increase last month, saying the Central African Republic, known as CAR, is at “a critical juncture”.

The mineral-rich Central African Republic has faced deadly interfaith and inter-communal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in the capital, Bangui. Most of the anti-Balaka Christian militias retaliated, leading to the deaths of thousands and the displacement of thousands. The country experienced a period of relative peace in late 2015 and 2016, but violence escalated and spread thereafter.

A peace accord between the government and 14 rebel groups aimed at ending years of fighting was signed in February 2019. But the violence blamed on former CAR President François Bozize and his allies threatens to cancel the agreement. It erupted after the Constitutional Court rejected Bozize’s candidacy for president in December.

President Faustin Archange Touadera was re-elected at the end of December for a second term with 53% of the vote, but he continues to face opposition from forces linked to Bozize who claim not to have met the requirement of “good character” candidates.

The resolution adopted by the Council expresses “grave concern at the deterioration of the situation in the Central African Republic due to attacks by armed groups before and after the elections”.

He condemns violations of the peace agreement “in the strongest terms” and “violence perpetrated by armed groups and other militias, including violence aimed at hampering the electoral process, incitement to hatred and ethnic and religious violence, … sexual and gender-based violence in conflict, as well as violence directed against civilians from specific communities, resulting in death, injury and displacement. “

The resolution emphasizes that reinforcements to the United Nations peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSCA, are aimed at strengthening its capacity to fulfill its mandate, in particular to protect civilians and facilitate access. for the delivery of humanitarian aid, “and to enable the mission to strengthen its capacities. to prevent and reverse a further deterioration of the security situation while creating space for the political process to move forward. “

The council welcomed the roadmap proposed by President Touadera for dialogue and called for “concrete measures” on the part of the government and all political actors to initiate talks, resolve the outstanding issues ” and conclude the electoral process by organizing legislative and local elections ”.

The campaign for the second round of the legislative elections this weekend is expected to end on Friday, said UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

MINUSCA calls on all those involved to ensure that the vote is peaceful, “to refrain from all violence and to resolve any dispute by peaceful means,” he said.