UN in talks with China for unrestricted visit to Xinjiang – Times of India
MONTREAL: The UN is in negotiations with Beijing for an “unrestricted” visit to Xinjiang to see how the Uyghur minority is treated, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
At least one million Uyghurs and people belonging to other predominantly Muslim groups have been detained in camps in the northwest region, according to US and Australian rights groups, who accuse Chinese authorities of sterilizing by force of women and to impose forced labor.
China has repeatedly stood up to criticism of its treatment of the group.
“Serious negotiations are underway at the moment between the Office of the (United Nations Human Rights) Commissioner and the Chinese authorities,” Guterres told CBC’s Canadian television station.
“I hope they will soon reach an agreement” to allow a visit “without restrictions or limitations”, he added.
Guterres said the Chinese had repeatedly told him “that they want this mission to take place.”
Beijing on Saturday announced sanctions against two Americans, a Canadian and an advocacy organization that had criticized its treatment of Uyghurs, which US officials called genocide.
Guterres said he is also following “with concern” the fate of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who are being held in China for espionage.
Their detention, denounced by Ottawa as “arbitrary”, is widely seen in the West as a reprisal for the arrest and continued detention in Canada of Meng Wanzhou, an executive of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.
“Our position has been very clear,” Guterres told CBC: “that in all situations like this there must be due process and full respect for the human rights of those involved.”
