UN humanitarian workers in Geneva experience anxiety, job insecurity and fear of tomorrow

GENEVA, February 01 (IPS) – For staff of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 2021 may be even more difficult than 2020, with job cuts, forced departures, transfers towards Istanbul or The Hague, restructuring and too many rumors.

In Geneva, the project to relocate some of the teams to Istanbul has caused unrest and misunderstanding and has been the source of many sick leaves over the past twelve months. This deep unease is the result of a serious lack of transparency in internal communication about the future of staff and is also due to stress related to the Coronavirus.

2021 will not give more respite

The relocation project announced by Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, plans to move 23 professional posts (P3 to P5) from Geneva to Istanbul, 5 from New York to The Hague and 8 to other countries ( some posts have already moved from Geneva to The Hague).

However, no date could be set for the signing of the agreement with the Turkish government or the move to Istanbul during 2020. OCHA’s press office did not answer many questions. on the relocation plan. He simply pointed out that OCHA would gradually resort to offshoring in order to reduce costs and to conduct its activities more efficiently at headquarters.

Unfortunately, OCHA staff did not receive any internal information via email or post regarding the date of installation in Istanbul. However, on his Twitter account, Mark Lowcock said on January 22, 2021: “It was a pleasure to meet yesterday in Turkey at the United Nations headquarters for the signing of the UNOCHA agreement. Many thanks to Ambassador Sinirlioglu “.

Fear in the gut

“I have devoted more than 20 years to humanitarian affairs in the field and at headquarters. And the human resources manager in Geneva has given me an ultimatum: either I accept the transfer, or she will put my position directly in competition with Istanbul, ”says a staff member who does not want his name mentioned. “People are afraid of retaliation from management.”

For many OCHA officials, the current restructuring is not very coherent. They also fear that Geneva’s central role in the humanitarian community will be compromised if important coordination functions are outsourced.

“We’re having a hard time making sense of all this restructuring,” says one interviewee. Several OCHA staff have also said that Mr Lowcock, a former chartered accountant and finance director at the UK Department for International Development (DFID), appears insensitive to the human plight of staff.

Opacity of digits

“We are talking about substantial savings, but we do not know how much money we are talking about”, regrets a father who is ready to leave Geneva in 2021 if necessary. He calculated the salary he would earn in Turkey, 15% less than in Geneva.

On the one hand, it is planned to cut six general service posts (G4 to G7) in order to recruit locally in Turkey, and on the other hand, it is planned to leave a large number of D1 and D2 director positions in Geneva. . Where is the logic?

Last October, for example, a D1 was made redundant and received severance pay equivalent to one year’s salary, when his post had already been filled in Geneva.

Precarious employment

Prisca Chaoui, Executive Secretary of the UNOG Staff Coordination Council, is concerned about the desire to relocate administrative positions and transform professional positions in Geneva into temporary jobs under the pretext of making OCHA staff more mobile.

This trend towards precarious employment is not new. Another professional woman had the hard experience of it. She has worked in the United Nations system, at headquarters and in the field for approximately 15 years and was recruited on a fixed-term contract in Geneva.

After a few years at Headquarters, her post was recently abolished and she had to accept a temporary post.

However, Lowcock recently said: “OCHA will work to strengthen the leadership of women in the humanitarian sector (…) In the face of increasingly demanding and dangerous situations (…) the staffing strategy puts emphasis particularly on the safety, health and well-being of its employees “.

The union is outraged

On the side of the Staff Coordination Council, the observation is severe: “It is regrettable to note that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in this plan, is totally failing in its duty of care towards its staff. In resettlement decisions, staff do not occupy the central place that they should have for a humanitarian entity like OCHA ”.

Lowcock responded in writing to the union’s remarks, saying OCHA management, including himself, had held several meetings with OCHA staff representatives and the United Nations union in New York and Geneva in 2019 and 2020.

“While we understand the need for staff mobility, we believe decisions should first and foremost be people-centered. Instead, the OCHA leadership has succeeded in removing the human dimension from the term “humanitarian”, ”concludes Prisca Chaoui.

