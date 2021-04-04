UN human rights officials write to US to express concern over militarization in Guam

In a recent letter In the US government, United Nations human rights officials have supported Indigenous activists in Guam and have expressed concern over the continued US military presence in the territory. Activists representing the Chamorro people of Guam have denounced America’s continued control and increased militarization of the island since it claimed it as territory in 1898, following the Spanish-American War.

In their letter, which was requested by human rights lawyers, three UN special rapporteurs expressed concern over “America’s increased military presence in Guam and the inability to protect the indigenous Chamorro people from the loss of their traditional lands, territories and resources. “Officials all provide advice on human rights issues and have condemned the denial of the ‘right of the indigenous population to free, prior and informed consent and self-determination’.

People born in Guam are US citizens, but they cannot vote in US elections. Chamorro activists have sounded the alarm bells on US surveillance for more than a century, sharing stories of their marginalization on an island densely populated by US military personnel.

Since the end of the Spanish-American War, the United States has used its dominance over Guam to maintain a foothold in the Pacific and keep a close watch on geopolitical enemies, especially China. Yet many Americans know little to no US involvement in Guam, let alone the plight of its indigenous peoples. In mid-March, this ignorance became embarrassing when Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Denounced Guam’s funding as she denounced aid to foreign countries.

“Our hard-earned tax dollars should go only to America, not to, what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever,” she said.

Legal activists supporting the Chamorro people believe the letter calls on America to establish a new course for US-Guamese relations. Juan Aguon, whose firm Blue Ocean Law helped push officials to send the letter, called him “Deeply validate” in a report.

“It tells the world – and not just the United States – that it might not fix, which many of us have always been right,” he said.

Aguon, who recently wrote a book about the Chamorro experiment, “The properties of perpetual light”, said the letter affirmed the community’s right to “a clean environment, culture, health and life – rights which should be respected.”