UN human rights chief worried about Taliban regime in Afghanistan

A senior United Nations official said on Monday that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan had entered a “new and perilous phase” and condemned the group for breaking its public promises on human rights, AP Reports.

What is happening: The comments, made by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, come as the UN holds meeting with donors seeking to raise funds for Afghans in need, with millions in the face of severe hunger after the takeover of power by the Taliban.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is leading the effort to raise $ 606 million for the remainder of 2021 in a “flash call“to help around 11 million people.

“The conference will test some Western governments and other major traditional UN donors who want to help everyday Afghans without handing over a PR victory or money to the Taliban,” AP notes.

Details: The UN said that “early indications are already showing a serious deterioration in the situation of vulnerable people”, adding that it is essential to provide humanitarian assistance because “[f]Failure to do so risks a human and humanitarian catastrophe for the more than 37 million people who currently live on less than $ 2 a day.

What they say : “Faced with a worsening humanitarian and economic crisis, the country has entered a new perilous phase, with many Afghans deeply concerned about their human rights, especially women, ethnic and religious communities,” Bachelet said in a statement.

Bachelet said that although the Taliban issued statements “purporting to grant amnesty to former security personnel and officials, prohibiting house-to-house searches and guaranteeing women’s rights under Islamic law,” she has received information proving the contrary.

“I am also deeply alarmed by the escalating humanitarian crisis. I call on all States to assist the United Nations and other actors in providing humanitarian assistance to the country, bearing in mind that the provision of such assistance must be anchored in respect for and protection of human rights. the man.

What to watch: The meeting is program to conclude with a press conference and closing remarks around noon Eastern Time.

