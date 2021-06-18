UN General Assembly demands Myanmar junta end coup, stop killings
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday sought to ostracize Myanmar’s ruling generals with an emphatic rebuke, demanding that they end the five-month-old military takeover, stop killing opponents and release the leaders. civilians imprisoned.
The 193-member body also called for an arms embargo against Myanmar and called for unhindered humanitarian access to prevent the country from sliding into poverty, dysfunction and despair.
Passing a resolution containing those demands by 119 votes to 1, with 36 abstentions and 37 non-voting members, was not the overwhelming consensus its drafters initially sought. But it still represented the most widespread condemnation to date of the Burmese military commanders who took full control of a February 1st coup and have fundamentally ignored all efforts to restore this country’s fragile democracy.
“We cannot live in a world where military coups are becoming the norm,” Secretary-General António Guterres, who was elected for a second five-year term on Friday, told reporters before the adoption of the bill. resolution by the General Assembly. “It is totally unacceptable”
Olof Skoog, Swedish diplomat which represents the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations, praised the result.
“It sends a strong and powerful message,” he said. “It delegitimizes the military junta, condemns its abuses and violence against its own people and demonstrates its isolation in the eyes of the world. “
Myanmar’s trajectory, from decades of military rule to a transition to democratic transition in recent years, then a brutal and violent return to military rule this year, has made the Southeast Asian country 54 million inhabitants one of the most acute crises in the world.
Historians said this was only the fourth time since the end of the Cold War that the General Assembly had passed a resolution condemning a military coup, and it was a rare occasion when the body has also called for an arms embargo.
While General Assembly resolutions are not binding, the Myanmar resolution was nonetheless a violent diplomatic slap by the generals who acted with impunity. Such comprehensive criticism has denied the junta’s claims that it has not been isolated and that it can continue to do business with the outside world.
The yes votes included one of Myanmar’s ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, who speaks on behalf of the country’s fallen civilian government and defied junta orders to resign.
The only no was voiced by Belarus, which itself has been widely criticized for severe repression of internal dissent.
Perhaps more surprisingly was the abstention from Myanmar’s giant neighbor China, which has significant investments in the country and has taken subtle steps suggesting it might accept the junta’s legitimacy.
But China was also keen to avoid embarrassment at the United Nations, where it is now the second largest donor country after the United States. And Chinese leader Xi Jinping, facing criticism over the aggressive manner in which China is projecting its growing economic and military might, recently ordered his subordinates to present the country as a “credible, humble and respectable” member of the global community of nations.
The resolution called on the junta to “end the state of emergency, respect all human rights of the people of Myanmar and enable Myanmar’s sustained democratic transition.”
He also called on the Myanmar armed forces to “immediately and unconditionally release” the civilian leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other officials, politicians and “anyone who has been arbitrarily detained, charged or arrested ”.
And insisting on the need to end the crackdown on opponents of the coup, which left hundreds dead, the resolution called on “all member states to prevent the influx of arms to Myanmar. – essentially an arms embargo.
China has opposed similar versions of the General Assembly resolution in the more powerful Security Council, where China vetoed as a permanent member. The 15-member council failed to take any decisive action on the Myanmar coup, leading to widespread frustration among many diplomats and UN rights groups.
The General Assembly resolution is the result of extensive negotiations involving diplomats from the European Union and other Western countries, as well as the ten members Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN, a group that includes Myanmar.
Its adoption came after the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, privately briefed the Security Council on her grim assessment of what is happening in the country, where a low level insurgency defies control of the military and basic government functions have been crippled or severely disrupted. The junta has banned Ms Burgener from entering, but there are many contacts.
“The situation on the ground in Myanmar is very worrying,” she told reporters after her appearance at the Security Council. “The violations are escalating, with violence in areas we have never seen before. “
She predicted that next year, in the absence of humanitarian intervention and other corrective measures, half the country would live in poverty.
Ms Burgener’s efforts to visit Myanmar have been repeatedly thwarted by coup leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who has met with ASEAN officials but has shown no willingness to restore civil administration.
The junta’s judicial authority this week convicted Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who spent many years under house arrest during the junta’s first era, for offenses ranging from violation from the law on official secrets to illicit possession of walkie-talkies.
Source link