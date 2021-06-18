UN General Assembly demands Myanmar junta end coup, stop killings

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday sought to ostracize Myanmar’s ruling generals with an emphatic rebuke, demanding that they end the five-month-old military takeover, stop killing opponents and release the leaders. civilians imprisoned.

The 193-member body also called for an arms embargo against Myanmar and called for unhindered humanitarian access to prevent the country from sliding into poverty, dysfunction and despair.

Passing a resolution containing those demands by 119 votes to 1, with 36 abstentions and 37 non-voting members, was not the overwhelming consensus its drafters initially sought. But it still represented the most widespread condemnation to date of the Burmese military commanders who took full control of a February 1st coup and have fundamentally ignored all efforts to restore this country’s fragile democracy.

“We cannot live in a world where military coups are becoming the norm,” Secretary-General António Guterres, who was elected for a second five-year term on Friday, told reporters before the adoption of the bill. resolution by the General Assembly. “It is totally unacceptable”