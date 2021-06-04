UN fight against climate risks undermined by devastating pandemic

Professor Luca Montanarella

UNITED NATIONS, June 04 (IPS) – The following article is part of a series to commemorate World Environment Day on June 5 The United Nations has been at the forefront of an ongoing battle against increasing risks of climate change, including destruction of different species of plants and animals, the danger of sea level rise threatening the very existence of small island developing states (SIDS) and the risks that the oceans reach record temperatures endangering aquatic resources.

But that battle was temporarily undermined last year by a devastating pandemic that virtually brought the world to a standstill.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has ended many plans, including the ambitious UN plan to make 2020 the ‘super year’ for strengthening the natural world,” the secretary-general warned last month. UN Antonio Guterres.

This ambition, he stressed, is now postponed to 2021 and will involve a number of major international climate-related commitments, including a plan to end the biodiversity crisis; a conference on oceans to protect marine environments; a world conference on sustainable transport; and the first Food Systems Summit, aimed at transforming global food production and consumption.

“The fallout from the assault on our planet is hampering our efforts to eradicate poverty and jeopardize food security,” said Guterres.

Professor Luca Montanarella In an interview with IPS, Professor Luca Montanarella, Co-Chair of the 2018 Assessment Report on Land Degradation and Restoration sponsored by the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), told IPS that current dangers are well known The extent of destruction is now fully documented in numerous independent scientific assessments of major science-policy interfaces, such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), IPBES and d ‘other.

https://www.ipbes.net/assessment-reports/ldr

The devastating effects and close links to human health, he argued, “are now fully understood and visible to all of us in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now is the time to act. ”

He said the UN thematic plans to “reimagine, recreate and restore” degraded ecosystems are the key solution, but they must be implemented accordingly. There is a high risk of falling back on status quo solutions that won’t solve the problem, he said.

The younger generation is the one who can save this planet, if properly empowered to do so. Are we ready to transfer some of the decision-making power to them? He asked.

The first signals of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are going in the opposite direction. The biggest increases in unemployment rates are among women and young workers, he noted.

Mirna Inés Fernández, board member of the Global Youth Biodiversity Network (GYBN) and co-founder of its Bolivian chapter, Kaaijayu-GYBN, told IPS that the continued degradation of the global environment has been so devastating for the ecosystems of Earth. that our generation saw the birth of concepts like the Anthropocene and planetary borders ”.

“Children and youth are the ones facing the greatest mental health impacts associated with ecological grief and anxiety, as we realize that the loss of species and ecosystems has reached levels that threaten human life. integrity of the biosphere and our survival systems ”.

“And we don’t see enough political will to reverse this situation,” she warned.

The world is ready and in desperate need of real transformative change, “a change that enables us to live in equitable and sustainable systems for all”.

What is missing, she said, is the political will, the proper allocation of resources and inclusive decision-making that will lead to changing the status quo that has brought us to this point.

“We need our world leaders to tackle the root causes of the multiple ecological crises we face today: the UNSUSTAINABLE way we extract, produce, consume and dispose of things, and the UNEQUAL way of benefits and benefits. damage from all these economic activities. distributed, as cited in the #ForNature Youth Manifesto.

“As young people, we can play many roles in this global campaign: by spreading the word and getting more people to join and support this global youth movement, by demanding bold action from our decision makers, or by leading change by example, using the potential of young people to provide innovative solutions such as transformative education and the promotion of intergenerational equity, ”she said.

Excerpts from the interview:

IPS: The UN stresses that its Decade for Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) aims to prevent, stop and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on all continents and in all oceans while contributing to end poverty, fight climate change and prevent mass extinction. How achievable is this goal? What would stop the United Nations from helping the world achieve this goal?

Montanarella: Ecosystem restoration must go hand in hand with broad social inclusion programs that will secure sustainable jobs and livelihoods for the world’s people. Otherwise, it will be doomed to failure.

Fernandez: The goal of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration is quite ambitious and will be very difficult to achieve in just a decade, as effective and comprehensive ecosystem restoration is a process that can take decades.

But it is very important that we have this goal that will guide efforts to prevent further degradation of ecosystems and begin efforts to restore already degraded ecosystems.

I think one of the biggest risks that could prevent the UN from helping the world achieve this goal is the misuse of concepts related to restoration, such as compensation, net zero / no loss approaches. net and nature-based solutions.

Without well-defined guarantees for biodiversity and human rights, the poor implementation of ecosystem restoration strategies can promote other perverse programs of monoculture, compensation and greenwashing.

Countries and companies that wish to be seen as implementers of the Decade must follow strong safeguards to ensure that the quality of restoration efforts matches the quantity in the area under restoration policies and projects.

IPS: What do you think of the findings of the Land Degradation and Restoration Assessment (https://www.ipbes.net/assessment-reports/ldr) by IPBES?

Montanarella: The IPBES Land Degradation and Restoration Assessment, which I had the honor to co-chair jointly with my dear colleague and friend Professor Robert Scholes, who sadly passed away a few days ago, clearly indicates the way forward and above all highlights the social and participatory issues dimension of land degradation.

The earth is the basis of our existence on this planet and must be protected accordingly. Consumption patterns and micro and macroeconomic developments are the main drivers of land degradation and therefore need to be addressed if we are to reverse the current negative trend.

We can do a lot, based on our individual lifestyles and our eating habits.

Fernandez: I consider the IPBES Land Degradation and Restoration Assessment Report to be a key tool for policymakers and stakeholders to understand the extent and complexity of land degradation globally and take informed and appropriate action to combat the drivers of land degradation and develop restoration strategies.

The key messages of the assessment, as well as the ambitions and strategies proposed to address land degradation, and possible actions and pathways, should be reflected in the outcomes of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and on the implementation of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration. .

They should also be taken into account in the development of national targets and commitments related to combating land degradation and restoring ecosystems. I come from Bolivia, a country that lost more than 5 million hectares of an endemic ecoregion “The Chiquitano Forest” due to forest fires in 2019.

After these fires, different actors developed various approaches to restore devastated ecosystems. Unfortunately, many of these initiatives lack a solid scientific basis and could do more harm than good, including introducing invasive species, creating space for monoculture plantations, or changing the structure of the crop. the forest.

This is why efforts like this assessment, which provides the best available science and expertise on land degradation and restoration, are essential to be shared between those responsible for implementing land restoration strategies and those struggling. against land degradation at the national level.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram