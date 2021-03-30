UN experts withdraw from corruption allegations against Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The UN panel of experts tasked with monitoring sanctions against Yemen has withdrawn from its allegations of corruption and money laundering by the government, the central bank and a holding company based in the United Arab Emirates, saying that a preliminary examination of new information found no evidence.

The panel said in letters to the U.N.Security Council’s sanctions committee and UAE-based group chairman Hayel Saeed Anam, obtained on Monday by the Associated Press that it was at least temporarily withdrawing the allegations.

Experts said they aimed to conduct “a full review” of the initial report, which was released on January 25, and present its findings to the 15 board members “in due course.”

The panel claimed in the January report to the Security Council that the Yemeni government had implemented a program to illegally divert $ 423 million of Saudi money from traders to purchase rice and other commodities for the country. Yemeni people.

He said: “The government of Yemen in some cases engages in money laundering and corrupt practices that undermine access to adequate food supplies for Yemenis, in violation of the right to food. . “

The conflict in Yemen began with the takeover of the capital, Sana’a, in 2014 by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led, US-backed and government-allied coalition has been fighting the rebels since March 2015. The conflict has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In its report outlining the alleged $ 423 million plan, the panel said 48% of the allegedly illegal embezzlement was received by the Hayel Saeed Anam group, known as the HSA group.

The HSA group called the allegations “baseless” and denied them “in the strongest terms”. He urged the group to issue a statement distancing itself from the allegations and launch an immediate investigation “to determine the illegitimate source” of the report and said it would conduct an independent review.

In a March 26 letter to members of the sanctions committee, expert group coordinator Dakshinie Ruwanthika Gunaratne said the group wished to inform them “that its preliminary examination did not show evidence of corruption, money laundering or elite capture ”, as noted in the report.

“In addition, the information received also indicates that after the injection of the Saudi field into Yemen, food prices stabilized in 2019,” Gunaratne said.

Pending the final expert assessment, he said, all references to allegations of corruption and money laundering linked to the alleged $ 423 million scheme “should be ignored.”

A March 26 letter to HSA group chairman Abdul Gabbar Hayel Saeed made similar comments.

The HSA Group said it responded to the panel last month, citing a series of flaws and errors in the report, including the fact that it actually cut food prices between 10% and 26% when it received the Saudi money. The group also said it has hired an independent auditor to review its activities related to Saudi funding.

The panel’s actions were first reported by Saudi broadcaster Al-Arabiya.