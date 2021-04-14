UN experts urge US to align counterterrorism agenda with international law

Managed by the US State Department, the Counter-Terrorism Program offers money to obtain information on people outside the country whom the government has identified as associated with terrorism, although they have not been charged with no crime.

It also offers financial incentives to foreigners who claim to have terrorist ties, if they cooperate with US authorities.

United States: The “Rewards for Justice” program violates human rights, according to UN experts. The program offers money to obtain information on people outside the United States identified as being associated with terrorism, but who have not been charged with any crime. https://t.co/8nETGxJ5Dm – UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) April 14, 2021

“Many people targeted by the Rewards for Justice program have been denied the right to due process”, Alena Douhan, Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures stated, in a declaration approved by United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

Target the fugitives

Offering money to foreign persons, allegedly involved in or associated with terrorist activity known to be by the United States – including Iran, Cuba and other states – comes with a threat of sanctions if they do not cooperate with Washington’s demands.

According to UN experts, these sanctions violate a number of rights, including their right to work, freedom of movement, reputation and life.

In addition, there is no possibility of access to justice to protect these rights.

Ms. Douhan argued that since these rights involve the presumption of innocence and a fair trial, which the United States is required under international law to respect, by offering money to obtain information for the capture. , “The program encourages others to participate in the denial of these rights”. .

“Such offers are reminiscent of wanted posters that target fugitives from justice – fugitives charged with crimes or who have arrest warrants,” she said.

Forced labor

The Special Rapporteur argued that pushing “an individual [to] performing tasks against their will under the threat of a sanction ”amounts to forced labor, as defined by the International Labor Organization (ILO) The agreements.

Noting that the United States accepted this definition, she recalled that “forced labor is prohibited by treaties, such as International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which the United States has ratified ”.

Respect international law in the fight against terrorism

Ms. Douhan respectfully urged the US government to review its rewards for justice program “to ensure that its activities comply with international law.”

The fight against terrorism … must only be carried out with respect for human rights – Special Rapporteur

“The fight against terrorism is obviously necessary, but it must only be carried out with respect for human rights, international humanitarian law and refugee law, in accordance with the United Nations Global Counterterrorism Strategy», She clarified.

The Special Rapporteur has raised this issue with the US government, as well as other issues regarding her mandate, but has so far received no response, according to the experts’ statement.

Special rapporteurs and independent experts appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human rights council, to examine and report on a specific human rights theme or situation in a country. Their positions are honorary and they are not paid for their work.