UN experts urge new Afghan leaders to ban torture “under all circumstances”

The United Nations Subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture (SPT) drew particular attention to the provisions of the Convention and its Optional protocol (OPCAT).

Noting that Afghanistan has entered “a very difficult new chapter in the transition of power”, the SPT recalled in a declaration that torture is “absolutely prohibited at all times and under all circumstances”.

Torture or other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment cannot be justified in any situation, whether it is a state of war, internal political instability or a state of emergency, they stressed. .

In addition, the Afghan authorities must protect everyone against torture and ill-treatment, “regardless of their ethnic origin, religious beliefs or political affiliation,” added the SPT.

Food refused

The United Nations Subcommittee expressed particular concern at the situation of persons deprived of their liberty as well as the conditions in which they are detained, including prisons, police stations and other detention centers as well as psychiatric institutions. and social.

They highlighted the importance of the work of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission and its National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), a national and independent body set up to visit places of deprivation of liberty in the country. purpose of preventing torture, and its important role in the protection and promotion of human rights.

“We call on the Afghan authorities to ensure the safety and security of all members and staff of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission and its NPM,” the statement continued.

“They have the right to protection against any reprisals and to be able to continue their preventive work, with the support of the authorities in the implementation of the objectives of the Convention against Torture and its Protocol”, which Afghanistan has ratified in 1987 and 2018 respectively.

In conclusion, the SPT confirmed its readiness to cooperate with the authorities to implement the provisions of the Optional Protocol and assist the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission and its NPM to strengthen the institution and its prevention activities, including by visiting places of detention and making recommendations to the competent authorities. on the prevention of torture and ill-treatment.

Return of humanitarian flights

Meanwhile, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric Recount journalists at a regular press conference organized by the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) by the World Food Program (PAM) resumes its flights to allow 160 humanitarian organizations to continue their vital activities in the provinces of the country.

Currently, the air passenger service connects Islamabad to Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar, with three flights having already taken place to Mazar-i-Sharif since August 29.

WFP says every effort is being made to scale up operations as soon as possible and increase the number of air destinations in Afghanistan.

In addition, a cargo airlift is being set up to transport non-food items, such as medical supplies and other emergency supplies, to where they are needed most.

“UNHAS domestic passenger service requires $ 18 million and $ 12 million is needed for the cargo airlift. Both services will be used by the entire humanitarian community, ”said Mr. Dujarric.