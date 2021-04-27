UN experts say South Sudan’s divisions widen, another war is possible

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – UN experts warn that political, military and ethnic divisions in South Sudan are widening, resulting in multiple incidents of violence between key signatories to last year’s ceasefire, the possibility of a resumption of war and nearly 100,000 people facing “Conditions of famine.”

Experts said in an 81-page report released on Monday that the slow pace of reforms in President Salva Kiir’s government and more than a year of political disputes and disagreements over how to implement the February ceasefire 2020 and a 2018 peace accord led to the fractured relationship between Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar.

Discontent within Kiir’s Sudan People’s Liberation Movement and its power base in the Dinka ethnic group over his handling of the transition “has led to calls for new leadership,” the panel said. in the report to the UN Security Council.

He cited several confidential sources in the Kiir camp, saying that divisions had formed around the distribution of government positions and that the president’s attempts “to deal with internal tensions between his supporters had failed and had led to incidents of security outside the capital ”.

As for Machar, the panel said his failure to influence government decision-making or boost the implementation of the ceasefire agreement led the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – Army into the opposition, led by the vice-president, to begin to “separate”. “Some political and military leaders in Machar’s camp are challenging his leadership, and some military officers have defected to the government, experts said.

There were high hopes for peace and stability once the oil-rich South Sudan gained independence from Sudan long ago. But the country sank into ethnic violence in December 2013 when forces loyal to Kiir began fighting loyalists of Machar, his former vice president who belongs to the Nuer ethnic group.

Many attempts at peace failed, including a deal that saw Machar return as vice president in 2016 only to flee months later amid more fighting. The civil war killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced millions of people.

Intense international pressure followed the recent peace agreement and the coalition government led by Kiir, with Machar as deputy. But the government failed to carry out many reforms, including completing the unification of army command, the graduation of a unified force, and the reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

In addition to the escalating humanitarian crisis, which now engulfs 8.5 million people – more than two-thirds of the country’s population – the panel said government security forces had taken control of public and natural resources by creating independent income-generating companies.

The profits made by each security force “have not been tracked, verified and used by the government,” he said, citing a review of finance ministry documents. and Planning, company records and interviews.

Experts warned that due to the missed deadlines and political deadlock on key issues of the national unity government agreement, “the stability of South Sudan remains at risk.”

Given the concerns of civil society, political leaders and military officials about the accord’s ability to bring lasting peace to South Sudan and their emerging calls for Mr. Kiir and Mr. Machar to step down, an urgent commitment is necessary to avoid a return. to large-scale conflict, ”the panel said.

Experts cited multiple sources within the government and armed groups mostly agreeing that two and a half years after the signing of the peace agreement, its momentum has weakened. Experts said officials from Kiir and Machar’s parties also mostly agreed “that the slow pace of implementation and the shift in political stance of some of the signatories had made the deal unlikely to be finalized.” implemented ”.

He cited a statement by the Council of Elders of Jieng, an influential body of Dinka traditional leaders, criticizing Kiir’s leadership in a statement in January. In a second statement on February 19, the Jieng Council said that “corruption in South Sudan is driving political competition” and warned that the country was returning to war because the agreement had focused on power sharing and ignored local peacebuilding. level.

The panel also said that the unity government had failed to improve the protection of the rights of civilians “who have continually faced threats from government security forces and armed groups.”

The International Famine Warning System has reported that just under half of South Sudan’s population faces “high levels of acute food insecurity” and that more than 92,000 people living in several regions , notably the administrative region of Grand Pibor, northern Bahr al-Ghazal and Warrap “were facing famine. similar conditions at the start of March 2021, ”the experts said.